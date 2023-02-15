Alleged smash and grab robber indicted

WARSAW — A Buffalo man who led police on a high-speed chase through Cattaraugus County has been indicted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies at convenience stores that happened moments before the chase.
James D. Kenner, 19, was arraigned in Wyoming County Court Thursday on two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
Kenner is accused of causing damage to Java Country Store in Java and at the Arcade Kwik-Fill.
Kenner was arrested after Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies saw him driving at a high speed on Route 39 in Yorkshire during the early-morning hours of Nov. 9.
The pursuit ended when Kenner stopped at Route 16 and 400 in East Aurora, where Kenner and others in his car got out and ran.
Kenner was taken into custody after police were able to chase him down.
He was driving a car that had been stolen from a location in Niagara County, police said.
Deputies were soon informed of the robberies at the two stores in Wyoming County and at Freedom One Stop.
A juvenile also was later found at 7-11 in Wales. No other suspects were found.
Kenner was charged in Cattaraugus with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and conspiracy.
