Alleged smash and grab robber indicted

Kenner

WARSAW — A Buffalo man who led police on a high-speed chase through Cattaraugus County has been indicted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies at convenience stores that happened moments before the chase.

James D. Kenner, 19, was arraigned in Wyoming County Court Thursday on two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

