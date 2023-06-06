CLARENDON — A parolee from Clarendon arrested last month for a series of thefts in Orleans County had a pending felony domestic violence indictment against him in Genesee County.
Wade J. Murphy, 50, is supposed to appear Monday in Genesee County Court for further proceedings on the indictment, which was filed in March 2022. He is charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.
Murphy is accused of attacking the woman while at a residence in Oakfield on July 12, 2021. The woman suffered serious injuries in the attack.
Murphy was on parole at the time of his arrest. His parole expired Feb. 19.
He was convicted of felony DWI and burglary in 2012 in Orleans County and sentenced to four-to-five years in prison.
He violated parole after his release and was returned to prison in 2018. He was then released to parole April 30, 2020, according to state Department of Corrections.
Murphy fled the state at some point.
On May 20, Murphy was located in South Carolina after an extensive investigation into the thefts of numerous vehicles in Monroe and Orleans County, including a UTV, zero-turn mower, jet ski and camper.
Murphy and Jennifer T. Sportsman, 48, both fled before investigators raided their house on Fancher Road.
She was arrested May 5 after she returned home to retrieve property.
Both faces charges of four counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Murphy has additional charges in South Carolina.