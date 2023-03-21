Alleged Walmart thief indicted

BATAVIA — A Chili man who repeatedly stole from Walmart was one of three people indicted by a Genesee County grand jury.
Rufus G. Johnson, 29, is charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.
Johnson is accused of entering Walmart and stealing April 24 and again on Oct. 8, when he was charged with burglary because he had been banned from the store for previous larcenies.
Also indicted:
n Jeffrey A. Hewitt, 43, of Le Roy is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, misdemeanor drug possession and driving while impaired by drugs.
He is accused of possessing cocaine and a metal knuckle knife during a traffic stop in the city Sept. 25.
He is barred from possessing weapons because of a 2011 felony conviction for possessing drugs.
n Johnnie M. Waston, 39, of Rochester is charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief for smashing a car windshield.
