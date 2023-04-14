BATAVIA — Changes at the Genesee County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, including more work stations for dispatching to emergencies, not just taking calls, should be ready in the next couple of weeks.
Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono attended Wednesday’s county Legislature meeting to accept a proclamation for April 9-13 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and said the dispatch center has had a rough year.
“Like most county departments, we’re understaffed which is forcing a lot of overtime,” he said Wednesday. During the blizzard and freezing temperatures that struck the area right before Christmas, lasting through the weekend, everyone on his staff worked part of that time.
“We went on and we’re currently doing a major rehaul of our 9-1-1 center. We’re squeezed into the backup center right now,” Riccobono said.
Regarding the project, Riccobono said most of the work is done. All the furniture in the dispatch center was to be replaced. There will be a new floor. A video wall was replaced with monitors. In January, the project cost was estimated at $350,000, with most of it to be paid for through grants.
“We’re still waiting on a few electronic parts. We have a little more cabling that has to be done. Basically, some adjustments to the furniture,” he said.
The main purpose for the work was to expand, the director said.
“We changed two work stations that were only capable of call-taking,” he said. “With the remodel, those two positions have been converted into full dispatch positions. We added one position. The biggest reason is to handle the large-scale events, such as the blizzard, windstorms and whatever else we have coming down the pike.”
Riccobono said the biggest thing with adjusting and fine-tuning furniture and equipment is testing.
“We have to make sure everything works before we move back in,” he said. “That would not be good if we move back and things didn’t work.”
Staff have been in the backup center for roughly eight weeks, Riccobono said, adding they’ll hopefully be able to move back in in the next couple of weeks.
The department also lost one of its dispatchers when Andrew Merkel passed away March 21, unexpectedly, at 38 years old.
“It’s definitely been a very challenging year for us, but we still keep plugging on and we thank you for your support,” Riccobono told county legislators.
The proclamation, presented by Legislator Chad Klotzbach, stated, in part, that public safety telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact citizens have with emergency services.
“When an emergency occurs, the prompt response of these first responders is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property,” the proclamation stated. “The safety of our first responders is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who call our Emergency Services Dispatch Center. Public safety telecommunicators are the single, vital link for our first responders by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information, and insuring their safety.”
