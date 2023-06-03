PAVILION — Pavilion was a safe place — a wonderful place in which to grow up, remembers Dr. William R. Anderson, who was back on campus, one of three to be inducted into the Pavilion Central School Alumni Hall of Fame Friday morning.
Anderson, who graduated in 1972, participated in many activities — including junior and senior band, Junior Honor Society, dance band, marching band, solo music festival, model congress, senior play, track and field, and basketball. In 1972, his ability on the basketball court earned him a position on the All-County First String Basketball Team.
“Pavilion Central School, for the town of Pavilion, was the center of activity — not only for the students, but for parents,” he said. “We would fill the gymnasium up every night when we would play basketball. JVs would play first. Varsity would play second. It was a wonderful time.”
Anderson initially attended Genesee Community College, followed by SUNY Geneseo and the Medical University of South Carolina. His studies and research revolved around the function of smooth muscle utilizing a silicon force transducer initially developed for the space shuttle program.
He earned a doctorate of medicine in December 1983 and initially entered private practice in Orlando, Fla. After two years in Florida, he learned of a new hospital being built in Summerville, S.C. He and his wife decided to move back to Charleston, where he built his office across the street from the new hospital.
Anderson served on many hospital committees, and was a founding physician of the Charleston Independent Practice Association serving on their board of directors. He also served as Medical Director of the Charleston Surgery Center.
Thinking of the Pavilion students in the audience Friday, Anderson told them what he told his son when he was ready to finish high school and continue his education.
“I said, ‘The only thing I can do as a father is provide opportunity, What you do with that opportunity is up to you,” he said. “If you’re going to sleep in bed all day and miss classes, there’s not much I can do about that.
“I have the same advice to all the students in this room today,” Anderson said. “Every one of you has potential. Every one of you has aspirations. It’s up to you to act upon them. The people of the township of Pavilion have provided you a wonderful physical plant. I’m sure they’ve provided you wonderful teachers that had a lot of information for you. You need to take advantage of it. That’s what they’re here for.”
They’re gong to learn a lot in adulthood, Anderson told the seniors.
“Cherish that. Seek it out,” he said. “There is no reason you can’t be the best at whatever you choose to do with your life,” he said.
ROXANNE MILLIGAN DUEPPENGIESSER
A 1984 graduate, Roxanne Milligan Dueppengiesser lives in Wisconsin and works for LaClare Family Creamery, a manufacturer of award-winning goat and cow milk cheeses, in addition to operating a retail shop, café, and garden center. She has very much enjoyed working as the garden center lead, overseeing the planting, daily care and sales of their greenhouse inventory.
At Pavilion, she was class salutatorian. She had the privilege of serving as class president for three years and Student Council president for two years. She was a member of the Ski Club, AFS, Press Club, and Activities Editor of Tower, along with being a member of Jr. Honor Society and National Honor Society president.
Dueppengiesser loved sports, participating in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and softball. She received all-tournament team honors in softball and basketball and was a league all-star in volleyball.
She was also a recipient of a National Scholar/Athlete Award, the Danforth “I Dare You” Award, and the DAR Good Citizenship Award.
Dueppengiesser served as a Family & Consumer Science 4-H Youth Development Educator in Wyoming County for more than 23 years through September 2019. She helped to provide leadership and guidance to more than 250 volunteers and nearly 1,000 youth involved annually in programs offered through the county’s 4-H club program, which largest programs statewide.
“In an effort to find out what I really enjoyed doing and to expose myself to career opportunities, I spent my summers during college as a camp counselor, a market research interviewer, a 4-H assistant in Wayne County, working for Cornell’s Alumni Association, helping with class reunions on campus each summer.
“I would encourage you to take advantage of your summers, both in high school and during college, pursuing internships and jobs,” she said. “Find a mentor or a business that interests you and spend time shadowing and working in the area. It’s a great way to exposure yourself to whether it may be the field of study or career you want to pursue when you get out of school.”
College isn’t for everyone, she advised the students. There are opportunities in the skilled trades and the military that are essential and honorable that the students may also explore.
“We’ve been uniquely created for a special purpose and we need to embrace who we are ... I encourage you not to compare yourself with other people, but to be fully your own specially made self,” Dueppengiesser said.
MARTIN THOMAS GRIFFITH
Griffith is a senior executive vice-president and chief banking officer for CNB Bank, a role he has held since 2021. He is responsible for contributing to the strategic planning and direction of a $5.5 billion bank holding company with 50 offices spread through New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Griffith more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including senior and executive roles with both Tompkins Bank of Castile for five years, and then 16 years with Five Star Bank. In 2016, he left his regional presidency of Five Star Bank to launch a new division of CNB Bank.
A 1980 Pavilion graduate, Griffith said he enjoyed the opportunity to work in family-owned businesses for the first half of his adult years, but that there came a time for him to pivot professionally.
“It was a very difficult decision for me to exit a family-owned business. I think more than it was difficult for me, it was difficult for some of my family members to think that I was moving on. At the end of the day, it was a good pivot for me.”
Griffith said it was a good chance for him to begin a banking career and to provide services to the communities he’s been involved with for over 30 years.
“I want you to stop and think, on a regular basis, about what you’re doing today, what you might enjoy doing ... but also, think with big possibilities in mind,” he said. “Don’t let others around you tell you that you can’t do something.”