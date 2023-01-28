Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.