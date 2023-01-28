ALBION — It has been there since 1914.
At the end of the day Friday, it was gone.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 6:08 am
Workers from Crane-Hogan Structural Systems in Spencerport and union laborers from throughout Western New York spent the day removing pieces of the canal bridge on Main Street, piece by piece.
Trusses and cross beams were harnessed into place and a 400-ton capacity crane lifted the massive frames of iron slowly across from west to east, where they were set in a parking lot along the near empty canal.
The removal had been postponed twice because of bad weather.
The work is part of a $28.3 million project that will also fix the Route 19 bridge over the canal in Brockport.
Main Street closed on Nov. 14 and the closure is expected to last 18 months.
Albion’s work replaces bridge decks and portions of the trusses, installs new bridge rails, updates electrcial components and fixes and updates the bridge towers.
The bridge also will get a new paint job.
