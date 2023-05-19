BATAVIA — A former Batavia woman was finally jailed earlier this month after repeatedly failing to appear in court on petit larceny charges dating back to 18 months ago.
Jessica L. Holtz, 39, now of Rochester, was arrested on bench warrants five times during that period and was repeatedly released.
The case began on Nov. 18, 2021, when Holtz stole a few items from a convenience store.
Nine days later, she pilfered from a church in the city.
She never appeared for her first court date to answer to petit larceny charges. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
On Feb. 2, 2022 Holtz was in Rochester, where she stole a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. She drove the Tahoe onto the Thruway, where she ran out of gas in Henrietta.
State police found the vehicle abandoned.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, meanwhile, were sent to investigate a report that a woman was going door-to-door in a neighborhood in Henrietta, telling people she ran out of gas and needed help.
Deputies found out that she had a warrant for her arrest in Batavia and Holtz was turned over to city police.
She was released.
She again failed to return to court and was arrested May 1, 2022 on bench warrants. And again released to appear at a later date.
She never appeared and it wasn’t until this past Jan. 29 that city police caught up with her and charged her, again, on bench warrants.
Again, she was brought before a City Court judge and released and given yet another date to appear in court.
Holtz didn’t show up and bench warrants were again issued.
She was arrested again on March 11 and released. Failed to appear and “finally,” police said, was arrested May 2.
Holtz was ordered to jail this time, for two months, and was ordered to pay 79 cents restitution.