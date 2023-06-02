BATAVIA — Summers are supposed to be hot. Just not this early.
The GLOW region is set to endure another scorching afternoon today with high temperatures expected to reach about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
That’s expected for July and August, but the very first days of June? Not so much.
The hot weather had area residents already installing air conditioners and hitting area spray parks a bit ahead of time, with the end of school still a week or two away. An air quality alert is also in effect today due to excessive ground-level ozone.
In terms of practical effects of the hot and dry temperatures, New York state will remain at a high fire risk today as the weather streak continues.
All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes during high fire risk conditions, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common.
High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.
In the meantime, a small portion of Wyoming County — a total of 11.82 percent of its land area, including approximately the southernmost portions of Arcade, Eagle and Pike — are now listed as “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A total of 2.37 percent of Livingston County near Dansville is also listed as abnormally dry, which generally means increased fire risk, brown lawns and lower surface water levels. All of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Steuben and Chautauqua counties are likewise on the Drought Monitor listing.
But relief’s on the way. Temperatures are expected to decrease to a high of about 70 degrees Saturday, with about a 20 percent chance of showers overnight tonight.
High temperatures will remain about 70 degrees through Monday.