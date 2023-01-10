Animal cruelty cases settled

BATAVIA — A Le Roy man who put bleach in two dogs’ eyes was sentenced to jail and a former Batavia couple were placed on probation for animal cruelty in separate cases last week in Genesee County Court.

Robert J. Williams, 37, was sentenced Friday to six months in Genesee County Jail and five years of probation.

