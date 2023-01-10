BATAVIA — A Le Roy man who put bleach in two dogs’ eyes was sentenced to jail and a former Batavia couple were placed on probation for animal cruelty in separate cases last week in Genesee County Court.
Robert J. Williams, 37, was sentenced Friday to six months in Genesee County Jail and five years of probation.
He was found guilty in November of two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals after a jury trial in County Court.
He could have faced up to two years in prison.
Police at the time said Williams was living at a friend’s house in Batavia when the abuse happened. A complaint was filed in January 2021 reporting that the dogs had bleach in their eyes. The dogs were treated and have recovered.
In a separate case Tuesday, Andrew A. Searight, 35, and Jerrtonia A. Scarbrough, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and will be placed on interim probation for one year.
If successful, they will be allowed to plead to a lesser charge and avoid state prison.
The two admitted abandoning two dogs in their Bank Street apartment after they moved to Niagara County. One dog died and the other has since recovered.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.