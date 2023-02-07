OAKFIELD — For the ninth year in a row, women donned bikinis and braved the Western New York cold to raise money for charity.

Saturday was the annual Bikini Rally, a fundraiser for both the Genesee Sno Packers in Oakfield and the Pink Fund — a charity which provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses on behalf of breast cancer patients in active treatment.

