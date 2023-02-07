OAKFIELD — For the ninth year in a row, women donned bikinis and braved the Western New York cold to raise money for charity.
Saturday was the annual Bikini Rally, a fundraiser for both the Genesee Sno Packers in Oakfield and the Pink Fund — a charity which provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses on behalf of breast cancer patients in active treatment.
The girls did six laps, which lasted about a minute each.
Coordinator Dawn Clark said they weren’t worried about the cold weather as much as they were Friday. If the weather was anything like it was on Friday, they would have cancelled the event.
The Genesee Sno Packers started working with the Pink Fund in 2018.
“We found the organization, and what we liked about it, it pays directly to the patient,” Clark said. “If you are in active treatment and you apply, they pay 90 days of your household bills. Like your mortgage, your utilities, car payment.”
She said people tend to volunteer because the cause tends to touch close to their heart.
Courtney Russel, from Akron, was one of those volunteers. This was her third year participating in the Bikini Rally.
Russel has several people in her family who have been affected by breast cancer, as well as friends.
“Not just breast cancer but cancer has impacted my family,” she said.
Russel said its cool to go outside and show off your machine. Additionally, it’s not every day you ride a snowmobile in a bikini.
Jen Ryan, who is a coordinator as well as a rider from Corfu, has been participating for four years ever since Clark called her and asked if she wanted to be in the calendar.
“I did my first warrior ride last year — extremely emotional,” Ryan said.
The warrior ride is when the snowmobilers give rides to survivors.
“Last year when I did my first one, I didn’t know what the woman had behind me,” Ryan said. “She was legit fully loaded with everything. I am bawling inside my helmet.”
This year they managed to raise over $17,000 by the end of the day. The Genesee Sno Packers wanted to thank everyone who attended and donated to the cause.
