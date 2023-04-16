BATAVIA — As spring arrives and trees start budding, yard work and landscaping pop up on people’s “to do” lists.
That brought people Saturday morning to the annual Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Home Show at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. It might have been slightly slow at first — given summer-like temperatures and brilliant sunny weather — but it remained a draw for those pursuing or considering yard and home improvement projects.
The arena was lined with vendors and organizations marketing everything from lawn tractors, to banking, to insect control.
“It’s an awesome show,” said President Brian Cousins of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “Every vendor booth is full. We’ve got a ton of people coming in and out, looking over all their lists — their ‘to dos’ — whether it’s financial, home improvement, landscaping, whatever they want to do.”
The Home Show is a popular part of spring for Genesee County and beyond. It traditionally attracts crowds and this year likewise spurred interest as the area continues its emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the region three years ago.
“We’ve got all sorts of vendors in there,’ Cousins said. “We’ve got a mix of consistent vendors who have been with us year-after-year and a bunch of new ones as well.”
People made their way among the vendors checking out the services.
“We’re getting a fair number of leads — a fair amount of interest in the area,” said Tom Eaton, a manager at Bath Fitter in Cheektowaga, marketing quick-and-quality bathroom remodeling. “We’re happy to talk to them and be able to offer products and services to them.”
It’s the general time of year people are considering projects and services, he said. People think spring cleaning but they’ll often take it a step further and turn to a spring remodeling project.
Dani Dichaiaro and Jessica Leyland marketed services for Everdry Waterproofing of Gates.
“It’s fun,” Dichairo said. “We get to go to different events. It’s a little slow but it’s steady, so we don’t need to wait too long for people to pass by. Springtimne is when it all starts.”
The Home Show is slated to continue 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.