BATAVIA — This year’s Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation awards banquet took place without one of its loyal supporters — Katherine “Kay” Ognibene.
Despite her absence, the Cultural Foundation found a way to honor her — with a one-time scholarship.
While helping to present the Kay Ognibene Memorial Scholarship, Charlie Messina talked about how proud everyone was of the 96-year-old, who passed away Jan. 30.
“She was still making sauce at 95 in the basement, still making homemade macaroni. She was just doing everything she could still do at 95 years old,” he said. “It’s an honor just to be up here and talking about her. She was such a big proponent of Paolo Busti. She thought everything in the world of it. She used to call me and talk to me about it.”
Messina said some at the banquet may have bought houses from Ognibene, a longtime realtor in the Batavia area, or worked with her in real estate.
“They know what kind of person she was — generous. She was a loving, loving person.”
The scholarship went to Notre Dame High School graduate Kaylie F. Kratz, daughter of John and Jill Kratz. She plans to attend SUNY Cortland and major in early childhood education.
Kratz participated in Environmental Action Club and LE3. She was an afterschool/summer camp activity coordinator in ninth through 12th grade and participated in chorus at Notre Dame. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Regional School for various fundraisers and at the Notre Dame high school office.
Kratz said she will always cherish her family’s loving care and support.
“I am honored to be here celebrating my Italian heritage with all of you tonight. Thank you to my family for being here along with me,” she said Wednesday.
OUTSTANDING ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Ognibene had a special place in the heart of this year’s Outstanding Italian-American honoree, James R. Saraceni, who said as much after being introduced by his daughter, Alexandra Zalenski.
“Kay Ognibene was responsible for getting me onto the board (of the Cultural Foundation). When I went into the mortgage business, she was one of the first realtors to reach out to me. When she was questioned by her broker, ‘Why did you go to this guy? He’s new ...’ She says, ‘Well, I knew the family from way back.’ That was Kay Ognibene. She was wonderful.”
Saraceni, whose grandparents Arthur and Amelia (Soccio) Saraceni, immigrated to America from Italy, has strong Italian roots that have shaped his life and earned him the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation’s award for Outstanding Italian American. His maternal grandparents, Biaggio and Anna Bellucci, also came to America in the early 1900s. The son of Thomas and Louise (Belluci) Saraceni,
James Sarasceni grew up on the south side of Batavia. He is a 1980 graduate of Batavia High School, attended Genesee Community College, and the State University of Buffalo. He has worked in the banking and real estate business for the past 37 years. For the past 24 years, he has been a loan officer. Since 2014, he has worked for Primeending. He and his wife, Christine Antinore, for 33 years. They have two daughters, Samantha (Cody Ruhlen) and Alex (Doug Zalenski); and a granddaughter, Finley Christine Zalenski. Saraceni served on the Paolo Busti Board of directors for 15 years. He was the Cultural Foundation’s treasurer.
Saraceni said his family’s history was no different than that of thousands of other Italian immigrants who left their homeland for a better life.
“I was doing a little research and I was reading where Italian immigrants ... who migrated from Italy to the United States between 1880 and 1920, an estimated 4 million mostly southern Italians arrived at U.S. shores during these years. The Italians primarily came seeking economic opportunities they could not find at home.”
Vincent G. Gautieri Memorial Scholarship
Batavia High School senior Michael Anthony Marchese was called up to receive this honor.
Gautieri’s daughter, Vicki Johnson, noted her dad founded Batavia Tailors & Cleaners in 1952.
“He worked hard six days a week. He never took for granted his accomplishments and he was always looking for ways to improve the business both for his employees and his customers,” she said. “He encouraged people to push themselves, to not just settle for getting by. Loyalty to family and friends, hard work and tradition were the foundation of Dad’s way of life.”
Her dad passed away Dec. 30, 2009.
“We knew right away that the best way to keep his memory alive and honor him was to sponsor the Vincent G. Gautieri Memorial Scholarship,” Johnson said. “He believed in the value of education. He taught his children the value of a strong work ethic and encouraged us to use our education to be independent and make a difference.”
A senior at Batavia High School, he is the son of Paul and Sandra Marchese. He will attend Paul Smith College to study environmental science. Marchese was inducted into the National Honor Society and received Service and Academic Excellence Award in his sophomore year.
He is completing his Eagle Scout Award by participating in The Boy Scouts, Scouts BSA (12 years), senior patrol leader and assistant patrol leader. He also participated for two years in the National Leadership Training. Marchese volunteers for the Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, Student Council, Boy Scouts fundraisers and community service programs.
“I’m really just thankful to be here. I’m proud to be here with my family,” he said. “My favorite part of being an Italian-American is my family, the values of just a strong family ...”
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Three other scholarship recipients were Aden J. Chua, Sean Czyryca and Cooper James Fix, with Fix receiving $1,000 as grand scholar, the foundation said. The other seniors each received a $500 scholarship.
Fix, a senior at Batavia, is the son of Aaron and Kristen Fix. He has been accepted at SUNY Oswego to major in exercise science/physical therapy. Fix was inducted into National Honor Society for eighth through 12th grades. He has been a member of National Art Honor Society since his junior year of high school. He has participated in are link crew, swimming, football, track and field, tennis and Success for Strength.
Chua, a senior at Batavia High School, is the son of Allison and David Chua. He will graduate summa cum laude June 24 and then plans to attend Genesee Community College before going on to a four-year college. He plans to be a theology major and wants to become a screenwriter.
Czyryca attends Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School and will attend Hillborough College in Tampa, Fla., majoring in general studies. He participated in soccer, baseball, football, basketball, chorus, Drama Club and peer counseling. A member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Le Roy and Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church, he volunteers at Eagle Star, and DePaul and is a blood donor.