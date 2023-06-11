BATAVIA — With festivities going on Friday afternoon and evening in the parking lot of the old JC Penney, those celebrating Pride Month stepped away for awhile for the annual parade around Centennial Park.
Their parade, which GLOW OUT! moved back to Friday from Saturday, took the cars and people walking down Bank Street to Washington, down Ellicott Avenue and around Centennial Park, ultimately back to the parking lot.
There were some students from Batavia in the parade lineup — members of the district’s GSA group. There was also at least one student each from Caledonia-Mumford, Mount Morris and Alden school districts, said GSA Co-Advisor Jeremy Mettler.
“Most of these are our students. A bunch of teachers are here. Administrators are here. We just got here together, got some pizza and we’re going to march,” he said before the parade.
Batavia High School Assistant Principal Omar Hussain said this is the second time he has been to the festivities with kids from the district. He said he was there to support the kids.
The first parade GLOW OUT! had was on a Friday. Subsequent parades took place on Saturday before the group moved the event back.
“It was really, really well-attended,” GLOW OUT! Executive Director Sara Vacin said of that first Friday parade. “We were curious to see if people who work here, if they stick around for that — if we would have a better turnout.”
With GLOW OUT! being youth-centered, the group didn’t want any of the kids to miss out on being in the parade if any of them had proms Saturday, she said.
“We’re kind of seeing how it works. I think it (the turnout) is bigger than last year already — with all the food trucks and the big stage,” Vacin said prior to the parade start.
After the parade, a DJ from Buffalo played in the parking lot in the evening. There were more Pride events Saturday, including Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday morning, Drag Bingo that evening, followed by karaoke and a piano bar at GO ART!.
As to other GLOW OUT events, Vacin said the youth leaders come up with three field trips they wanted to do this summer. GLOW OUT! members are voting on them.
“Now, we’re focused on launching our other drop-in centers. We’re doing a lot with them this summer,” she said.