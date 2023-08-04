WARSAW — A Buffalo man serving a state prison term for a series of smash-and-grab burglaries was sentenced to another prison term for assault Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.
James D. Kenner, 20, was sentenced to one-to-three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault for injuring another inmate at Wyoming County Jail.
Judge Michael Mohun ordered the sentence to be served concurrent with Kenner’s two-to-six year term he imposed in May.
Kenner was first arrested in November after he led police on a high-speed chase through Cattauraugus County after committed a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in Java and Arcade.