MURRAY — A Medina man arrested earlier this month after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties now faces another charge after an investigation into a stolen car in November.
Brandon T. Fuller, 28, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, state police said.
Troopers said Fuller was charged in connection with the theft of a car from a residence in Murray on Nov. 4.
Fuller was arraigned in Town Court and returned to Orleans County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested Feb. 7 after a high-speed chase.
Fuller was allegedly driving a stolen car that day when deputies attempted to stop him on Route 31A in Barre. He led police into Monroe County, where the chase was terminated.
Deputies found the car two blocks east of Redman Road and a K9 unit tracked Fuller to Wegman’s in Brockport.
Fuller was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree auto stripping, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and 16 vehicle and traffic charges.
Fuller is on probation for a criminal contempt of court conviction and was committed to Orleans County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Fuller also has charges pending in Monroe County, where he was arrested in September for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. He also was arrested in September in Orleans County, where he was found burglarizing a barn, police said.
In August, Fuller was charged in Geneseo, Livingston County, with misdemeanor drug possession. He later was found with more drugs and was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
