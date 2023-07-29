BATAVIA — An upcoming distribution of rabies vaccine baits is set for several area counties.
Depending on the weather, aerial and hand distribution of the baits is set for Aug. 15 to 17, said officials at the Genesee and Orleans Health Departments in a news release. The areas targeted will include Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The distribution is part of a nationally coordinated effort to halt the spread of raccoon rabies in 16 states. Besides New York, the effort also includes northern Vermont and New Hampshire.
Other nearby counties will include Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua.
The sites were selected in part because of ongoing collaborations with Quebec and Ontario, Canada in the fight against rabies to protect human and animal health and reduce significant cost associated with living with rabies across broad geographic areas.
“Rabies is a serious public health concern because if left untreated it is generally fatal,” said Public Health Director Paul Petit of GO Health in a news release. “Costs associated with detection, prevention and control of rabies conservatively exceed $500 million annually. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, greater than 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the United States are in wildlife.”
The cooperative USDA, APHIS, Wildlife Services National Rabies Management Program was established in 1997 to prevent the further spread of wildlife rabies in the United States by containing and eventually eliminating the virus in terrestrial mammals.
The majority of the NRMP efforts are focused on controlling raccoon rabies, which continues to account for most of the reported wildlife rabies cases nationwide.
Raccoon rabies occurs in all states east of the established ORV zone that extends from Maine to northeastern Ohio to central Alabama. Officials said continued access to oral vaccine and bait options that are effective in all target wildlife species remains critical to long-term success.