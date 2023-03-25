BATAVIA — A relatively minor criminal case that dates back 12 years continues to be heard in various courts.
The latest is in the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department. The court on Friday ruled in favor of the defendant, not the first time it has done that since Michele A. Case was first arrested in July 2011.
Case, 55, had appealed a Nov. 1, 2018 ruling in Genesee County Court that she must pay $24,469.10 to her former employer, Community Care of Western New York, which then was doing business as HomeCare and Hospice.
Case was a nurse in 2011 when she was arrested and charged with stealing more than $14,000 from her employer by falsifying mileage and time sheets.
She was accused of doing that between 2008 to January of 2011.
Case, then living in Bergen before moving to Chili, adamantly fought the charges but was convicted after a trial in March 2012. She was later sentenced to four months of weekends in jail and placed on probation for five years.
She had faced up to seven years in prison.
Case appealed her conviction and in February 2014 the Appellate Division ruled in her favor, overturning the conviction and ordering a new trial.
The court ruled that now-retired Genesee County Judge Robert C. Noonan “erred in admitting certain documents in evidence” during the trial, specifically seven exhibits that “deprived defendant of a fair trial.”
Case was again found guilty after another trial in Genesee County Court in July 2014.
She was sentenced to time served, five years probation and ordered to pay $25,692 in restitution and surcharges.
The case continued to drag on, with Case repeatedly failing to pay and disputing the amount of restitution.
Case again filed an appeal and the Appellate Division again ruled in her favor and ordered a new restitution hearing.
Case failed to appear for the hearing and it was later agreed that Judge Charles Zambito, also now retired, would determine restitution.
He did, in the same amount as previously determined.
And again, Case appealed.
And again, she won her appeal.
Friday’s three-page ruling lowered the amount to $1,000.
Genesee Court had ruled that Case owes her employer money for “employees who investigated defendant’s crime and appeared at her trial.”
She also was ordered to pay for the employees’ mileage, meal and hotel expensed incurred.”
The Appellate Division ruled HomeCare was not entitled to such reimbursement for “salaried employees” who investigated and appeared at trial.
The court also ruled that HomeCare’s insured covered the loss, except for a $1,000 deductible, which Case must pay.
Whether Case appeals the latest decision remains to be seen.
Case has been in and out of courts since 2009 when she was arrested and charged with stealing $14,000 from an Alzheimer’s patient — her boyfriend’s mother — she was caring for. The investigation dated back five years.
She was arrested again in 2010, this time charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly failing to provide supervision to her child.
A year later, Case was charged with petit larceny for stealing a mailbox and spray painting her own house number over the stolen mailbox number.
The felony charges for stealing from the Alzheimer’s patient were later dismissed. No reason was given why.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.