Court rules again in 2011 fraud case

BATAVIA — A relatively minor criminal case that dates back 12 years continues to be heard in various courts.

The latest is in the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department. The court on Friday ruled in favor of the defendant, not the first time it has done that since Michele A. Case was first arrested in July 2011.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1