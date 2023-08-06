GENESEO – Double beef ‘n cheddar sandwiches and much more will soon be served up at Arby’s in Geneseo.
The restaurant chain is putting the finishing touches on it’s newest store in the Genesee Valley Plaza on Route 20A with an expected opening of Aug. 14, according to Chris Lutz, a spokesperson for Frant Corp., the Canandaigua-based developer of the restaurant.
The 2,435-square-foot restaurant is being built in the parking area between Five Star Bank and Applebee’s restaurant. Sidewalks and landscaping will separate the restaurant from the parking lot.
The Geneseo Arby’s is part of an independent franchise that is owned by Frank Mugnola who runs Frant Corp. Mugnola owns six other Arby’s restaurants, including the one in Dansville.
The single-story restaurant will have room for more than 40 indoor seats and a two-lane drive-thru.
Lutz said Mugnola has been working since 2019 to build an Arby’s in Geneseo.
“It is right on a main county or state highway in a busy shopping plaza with Wegman’s. It is in a perfect spot, so it is easy in and out. So that is why they identified this property,” Lutz said. “We had to work with the town of Geneseo and we spent from 2019 to really the end of 2022 working with the town of Geneseo and Livingston County to really get to this point where we could build.”
The process, Lutz acknowledged, took longer than originally expected. He said some of the delays were result of the pandemic.
“A lot of what we had to deal with were supply chain issues from the ramifications from COVID, that was part of it,” he said.
“One of the delays was just with a piece for the plumbing. It was a supply chain issue. We had to connect the main water to the building and, I know it sounds very simple, but that was something they were waiting on,” said Lutz.
Working with the town to make sure that project met town codes and design specifications also added to the development time frame, he said.
“It is a beautiful area around here and the town has different regulations and things were going back and forth at town meetings to make sure that we had it designed according to town code and specifications. So that just added to the time frame issues,” said Lutz.
As the project made its way through the review process with the Town of Geneseo Planning Board the height of the building was lowered from 24 feet to 20 feet and minor changes were made to the restaurant’s color scheme to accommodate a town request for the brick color to a lighter earth tone to match the rest of the plaza. The brick color was lightened from a darker tan to a lighter shade of tan.
The planning board gave final approval of the project in February 2022. Construction began in September 2022.
Finishing touches are being done on the restaurant, including grading around the building.
“They are just bringing everything up to level and they are doing the painting and they are going to be pouring the concrete, pouring the sidewalks, and doing the inside,” said Lutz.
More than 20 people have been hired and are being trained at the Dansville store.
Lutz said the goal of Arby’s is to simply add another option for people who do not want to cook when they get home.
“In reality we are competing against the McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell that are down the street and on that same road. What we like to stand on is our customer service and our guest experience. That is why people should keep coming back to us,” Lutz said. “We have a great food and a high quality product. It is not a burger, but we do have a burger – that is for a limited time. What we have is roast beef, turkey sandwiches, that are made off the slicer and we feel and we have proven that we are going to be the best on the block.”What he said also makes Arby’s different is the high quality of customer service that they offer at the restaurant.
Lutz said they will also offer special deals that customers won’t be able to find at other fast food restaurants.
“We also participate in our happy hour. It is between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. everyday. With that, it is reduced prices on fountain drinks, fries, shakes. That is something that we keep consistent throughout the year and it is separate from our 2 for $7 specials,” said Lutz.
The Arby’s restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.