ELBA — This year’s Friends & Family 5K was about both raising money and keeping people aware of what Arc GLOW does, leaders of the four-county organization said.
“Our event today is in memory of Mary Anne Graney, Terri Carr Krieger and Ramon Rocha, and raises money for Arc’s disability services, and the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship,” said Sandy Konfederath, Arc coordinator of community relations. “The 19th annual event is also in remembrance of Tommy Graney, who passed away in April. He is the son, brother, nephew and cousin to many of our attendees today. Tommy logged many miles on this route and is sadly missed by his loved ones.”
Martin Miskell, CEO of Arc GLOW, said multiple races that were formerly separate have been merged into one race for the GLOW region. There had been a Genesee-Orleans race and a small race in Livingston County, he said. The runners and walkers gathered outside one of Arc GLOW’s dayhab facilities in Elba.
Last year, four $1,000 scholarships were awarded.
“We have a scholarship that goes out ... for a high school senior going into our field, whether it be special ed or not,” Miskell said.
Scholarship recipients should be announced in the spring, he said.
“They (schools) send in applications and so on, and we pick the winner for each one,” he said. “It’s good to promote the Arc in that way. When they receive their scholarship, hopefully when they graduate, they’re thinking about us and they may come back to work for us.”
The 5K run or walked Saturday is a “different” type of fundraiser, the CEO said.
“You’re attracting different people, which is a goal. Fund raising is also public relations, so just an awareness of Arc GLOW,” he said.
Aside from the Friends & Family 5K, Arc holds two golf tournaments as fundraisers, one in Batavia and one in Geneseo.
“They’re (the tournaments) much bigger as far as a monetary perspective,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize what we do and they don’t realize the fact that we’re a not-for-profit. People assume we’re a state entity because we receive state-funded dollars, but that’s not the case.”
This event also brings awareness for people to engage and become Arc members who can then help it advocate for more support.
“Maybe they join a committee. Maybe they volunteer,” he said. “Those committees are very important, because they could be future board members. It’s this whole process of getting involved and learning.
“It’s really more important than ever that people realize that a lot of the services that they feel are entitlements and expected, because they’ve always been there, are kind of being slowly whittled away,” Miskell said. “We’re really trying to engage people in the art of advocacy. You’ve got to work for it. You can’t expect it.”
Miskell said there was a bigger crowd this year than last year, but did not give a specific fundraising goal for this past weekend’s event.
“Fundraising ... is more than the dollars. It’s the public awareness and involvement,” he said. “Money’s very helpful, don’t get me wrong, but it’s also to get parents engaged ...” The first to cross the finish line was the overall winner, Brandon Rebert of Oakfield, in a time of 18 minutes and 16 seconds, followed by Reuben Rivers of Albion in 19:57. Among female runners, Kim Mills of Oakfield was the overall winner and winner in the 30-39-year-old group.