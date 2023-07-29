LEICESTER – A former school on Mount Morris Road that was once used for programs by Genesee Valley BOCES will now serve Arc GLOW.
Arc GLOW, which formed from the 2021 merger of the Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and the Arc of Genesee Orleans, will use the property at 3 Mount Morris Rd. for the organization’s Livingston County-based Day Habilitation, Community Pre-Voc, and recreation programs.
The goal of The Arc is to empower and support people of all ages with a broad spectrum of emotional, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We are very pleased and the Village of Leicester was wonderful to deal with. The partnership started off small with us renting a few rooms, then a floor, renting two floors to us then buying the whole building,” said Arc GLOW CEO Martin Miskell.
The Arc began renting rooms in September 2020 and purchased the building in December 2022.
The change of ownership was celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 18.
The Arc will operate day programs in the space and Senior Director of Day and Employment Services Judy Welch said the space will also serve as a main meeting space for people who want explore the community around them.
“They use this building as a hub. They are based out of here. They figure out what they are doing for the day and then they head out in the community. They are volunteering or just learning different skills, social skills, just interaction within the community and then they come back. ... Now we are exposing people to different types of jobs, different environments and what is in their community, like what is out there for people to know and explore,” said Welch.
Livingston County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Laura Lane it was an exciting day, not just because of the new programs for people, but because of the different use that is coming to an old building.
“The fact that The Arc is reutilizing it and the fact that it is not remaining empty is huge,” said Lane. “It is a great day for the Arc, it is a great day for Leicester and it is a great day for the people that they service, to be able to have this programing here is very important,” said Lane.
Assemblywoman Margie Byrnes agreed and said not matter what their differences everyone can contribute to help make Livingston County a better place.
“It gives everyone in the community, no matter what their disabilities or limitations, everyone an opportunity to participate in the community, to participate in the day programs, educate and teach and it makes everyone feel included that is the most important thing because no one wants to feel like they are an outsider for any reason. Everyone is brought in and everyone feels like they are part of a family,” said Byrnes.
The Arc serves about 2,000 people in Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming, and Orleans counties. The programs they offer include everything from vocational services to meals on wheels.
Brynes said they are programs that everyone can participate in.
“The talents that are out there are phenomenal. We each have different strengths or weaknesses. The group of individuals that are associated with Arc – either the participants or friends or relatives – everyone gets something out of it. If someone has a limitation in one respect, that is all that it is. Then there are other areas where they excel and are doing incredibly wonderful. That is why it is important that they are out in the community and doing things. That is how we learn from each other,” said Byrnes.
For more information about Arc GLOW services, call (585) 658-2828.