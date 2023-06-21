BATAVIA — Call it a home run.
Monday evening was Arc GLOW’s annual Arc Night at the Ballpark. The outing provides a fun gathering for people served by the organization, along with their families and staff.
Arc GLOW staff, individuals served and their family members alike came to watch the Muckdogs beat the Newark Pilots 6-5. The Arc GLOW PR team and board members welcomed fans, handing out Muckdog night magnets and notepads.
Throwing the first pitch was Tyler Nunnery, 30, of Lyndonville. Connected to Arc services since he finished high school, Nunnery is a very active self-advocate and works four days a week at Case Nic Cookies.
He loves the New York Yankees, riding on roller coasters in theme parks, and fishing in Orleans County waters, Arc GLOW officials said. Prior to the game Nunnery was able to talk with the players and get some photos with them.
Arc GLOW is a parent- and family-driven organization that empowers and supports people of all ages with a broad spectrum of emotional, intellectual and developmental disabilities. It serves people in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be valued members of their communities with the opportunity to realize their full potential and a future that is secure, according to the Arc mission statement.