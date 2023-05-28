In his youth, Len Connelly used to drive “the old timers” in the Memorial Day parade in his 1965 Studebaker.
Len, now 95, often rides as a passenger in parade vehicles now. He is one of longest living World War II veterans at the Arcade Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 374. On Memorial Day, he will ride in a car in the Arcade parade, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Arcade Fire Hall and travels to the VFW Post.
Len, though his mobility limited, may not think of himself as an old timer.
“I’m rather healthy. I’m lucky, very lucky,” said Len, who still cuts his lawn by walking behind his lawn mower often showing his youthful neighbor, who uses a riding lawn mower - how it’s done.
His neighbor often jokes with Len and says, “Hey, you’re embarrassing me!”
Len enlisted into the United States Navy in 1945. He and his two friends, the late Al Wischman and the late William Kaufmann graduated from East Aurora High School in 1944. After graduation the trio enlisted in the Navy together.
“I was 16 when I graduated. We were just borderline eligible for the draft when we said we would join the Navy,” said Len. “I went to service school for gunnery, and I was transferred to a minesweeper on the U.S.S MaComb DMS 23 (a Gleaves-class destroyer of the United States Navy). The service was patrolling up and down the Atlantic Ocean looking for German submarines.”
“We covered the Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast, just up and down,” said Len, who served in the Navy for two years. “I was a gunner’s mate.”
When he returned stateside, Len attended the University at Buffalo where he studied business and played football for the university. Upon graduating, he landed a position at Sylvania, in Tonawanda. Sylvania made television sets at the time. The company was in charge of building auto radio tuners (the push button kind).
“The front section of the radio is a push button tuner that we built – millions of them,” said Len.
Sylvania eventually lost the auto tuner contract and Connelly was transferred to begin working for Motorola in 1953 which operated out of Arcade and eventually became the Motorola plant.
In 1955, Motorola bought a major contract from Ford and purchased the property in Arcade to build the soon-to-be known Motorola plant. Today, the property is occupied by Prestolite Electric Inc. on Main Street.
Starting his life as an Arcade resident in the 1950s with his wife, Ann Connelly, 93, who formerly worked as a telephone operator in Buffalo from 1948 to 1953, Len continued to work for Motorola in various management positions, including assistant plant manager and acting plant manager, until his retirement in 1989. Ann is William’s sister; at 95 years old, Len has fond memories filled with late-night fun he and his late brother-in-law William shared together leading toward his loving and long-lasting 71-year marriage with Ann. Len and Ann share four children together.
After retiring, Len continued to fulfill many leadership positions while doing his due diligence living a life of service. Those service positions include but are not limited to 55 years as a dedicated volunteer in the Arcade Fire Department. Although his mobility is limited now, he still does as much as he can to help. He earned Firefighter of the Year in 1998.
“I’ve been involved with many civil contributary positions. I just became interested in civic positions. I can relate to them, so I enjoy them,” said Len.
He served as a Town of Arcade councilman for eight years in the mid-1970s; as the Town of Arcade supervisor for six years, which includes time served on the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors and as chairman of the finance committee. He has been a member of the Arcade VFW for 58 years, serving as a trustee and other positions.
“The VFW supports and enlists activities to improve veteran benefits,” said Len.
In 2018, New York State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, took Len to Albany and honored him with recognition in the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame for his distinguished military and civilian life service.
“It was quite an experience. He’s a great guy. I like him very much. I like what he’s doing politically and he’s just a great ole’ Irishman,” joked Len.
Len is a member of St. Mary’s Church in Arcade and formerly led Catholic Charities for the church for more than 30 years.
Memorial Day Activities
Arcade’s Memorial Day parade will be followed by a service at VFW Post 374. At that time, the Voice of Democracy scholarship winner Jackson Woolley, a senior at Pioneer High School, will be presented with scholarship funds.
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme was, “Why is a veteran important?”
During the service, Jackson will be awarded $500 on behalf of the VFW, $200 on behalf of the Women’s Auxiliary and new this year, $100 on behalf of District 7.
Jackson’s mother, April Woolley, is the Pioneer Band Director and Jackson is the drum major in the Pioneer Marching Band. April will lead the band in the parade and Jackson will be presented at the beginning of the service.
The annual Memorial Day service will proceed following the presentation of scholarships.
Members of the VFW recently placed 41 flags at the graves of United States Military veterans at East Arcade Cemetery in Arcade.
“Memorial Day is an important day to celebrate because it’s a day to celebrate all the veterans who have served,” said Len. “They need recognition. Many of them have served with no recognition at all and many have had life-threatening experiences.”