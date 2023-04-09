Breweries, cideries sustaining popularity
Craft breweries have gained recent popularity due to most brew masters’ ability to continue creating something new for consumers to experience. The variety of craft flavors are almost endless when you consider how many flavors a brew master can create.
During the last two decades, breweries have been opening not only within the city limits but in rural areas as well. Rural breweries, cideries and wineries not only produce a unique taste in beers and hard ciders but also provide a relaxed atmosphere in the countryside for patrons to indulge in.
“We believe hard cider has been on the rise over the past 10 years greatly because it brings people back to a sense of drinking beverages from gluten free products and traditions that date back many years,” said Nick Pankow of Buried Barrel Hard Cider.
According to the New York State Brewers Association, a 2018 study providing research about economic impact showed the implementation of craft breweries across NYS has created 100 jobs in Genesee County, 110 jobs in Livingston County, 80 jobs in Orleans County and 71 jobs in Wyoming County.
The continued growth and success of breweries shows not only the economic impact from a financial impact but they’ve also sustained due to their popularity. According to the study, more than 1.2 million barrels of craft beer are produced in the state annually. The annual economic impact of craft beer in the state is $3.4 billion. This includes 48.6 million brewery visits.
Breweries, such as the Silver Lake Brewing Project in Perry, have been making craft beers for the last five years. Specializing in rustic farmhouse beer styles – beers with bold but clean American flavor, the Silver Lake Brewing Project uses locally sourced ingredients to create a variety of delicious beers including a cream ale – “The Standard” and Vienna lager which offers hints of toasty bready malt, medium body, medium dry finish, creamy smooth finish, an easy drinking amber lager.
Buried Barrel Hard Cider, in Castile, serves hard cider made from apples grown on Pankow Farm. Many years ago, hard cider was the beverage of choice after a hard day working on the farm. Farmers “have buried and unburied many barrels of hard cider for family celebrations” on Pankow Farm.
This family tradition led to the launch of Buried Barrel Hard Cider. Specializing in hard ciders including flavors such as BlackBerry Hard Cider and Grape Hard Cider, Buried Barrel Hard Cider offers delicious cider and a friendly atmosphere.
“Over the years a lot of apples were going to waste, so to make the most use and to give back to those who have helped support us over the years, we decided to blend a hard cider and offer everyone a chance to try and enjoy some great taste and experiences while visiting with us at Buried Barrel,” said Pankow.
In addition to tasting a flight of craft beers, hard ciders or your favorite wines, breweries offer patrons an experience. Breweries have become a destination. The establishments are a place to visit rather than your traditional bar or restaurant.
“Breweries and cideries have been becoming more popular because it brings a new experience to going out to bars and having a drink with friends or family. Instead of going to local bars or having the same brand name drinks each time; people are able to come out and try unique flavors and tastes they ordinarily wouldn’t have at the bar,” said Pankow. “There are endless amounts of flavors that craft beers and hard ciders can create for the public.”
He continued, “When friends and families go out they’re looking to make memories they will never forget, and when visiting breweries or cideries that can experience the process on how alcoholic beverages are brewed and created for their enjoyment. Our goal at Buried Barrel has always been to bring a greater purpose back to our orchards delicious apples and for everyone to enjoy great tasting hard cider with friends and family in a great environment! Care free for at least one drink in an always busy world.”
For craft lovers to get the most out of their experience – there’s an app! Explore the New York State Beer Trail with the NYS Craft Beer App, which features 500 breweries throughout the state. The free app offers virtual passport programs that also allow you to earn free merchandise. The NYS Brewers Assoc. teamed up with the Empire State Trail and the Canal Corporation to pinpoint breweries along the 750-mile multi-use trail.
Download the app at thinknydrinkny.com and map your trip.
Each app download supports the New York State Brewers Association.
For more information about craft brewing, visit newyorkcraftbeer.com