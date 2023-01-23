Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers later at night. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.