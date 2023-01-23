Officers from state Department of Environmental Conservation offices serving the Finger Lakes and Great Lakes region teamed with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents in mid-December for a four-day operation targeting waterfowl hunting violations.
“Operation Sky Buster” featured 36 environmental conservation officers from DEC Regions 7, 8, and 9 and 16 USFWS agents.
Notable violations included taking waterfowl with toxic shot, hunting before and after the legal shooting time, and harvesting over the limit, as well as many licensing infractions.
“Over those four days, we were able to talk with 323 hunters and address a total of 114 violations,” said Region 8 Captain Powell in a news release. “Keeping in mind that this is a small snapshot of a very long season, I’d say this detail with our federal partners at USFWS was a huge success and highlights the enforcement and educational opportunities present during the waterfowl season.”
Region 8, based in Avon, serves Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.
Region 9, based in Buffalo, serves Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Wyoming counties.
Region 9 Captain VerHague said in a news release: “ECOs work hard throughout the season and all year long to enforce safe hunting practices and ensure the laws protecting our state’s natural resources are upheld. While violations do occur, we thank those who conscientiously follow New York’s hunting regulations and play an essential role in sharing the traditions of safety, responsibility, and conservation with the next generation of hunters.”
Eric Marek, Northeast Region’s assistant special agent in charge of the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement, said, that during the joint operation, “state and federal law enforcement officials worked together to address current hunting violations and educated hundreds of waterfowl hunters about the importance of preventing future hunting infractions. The success of this initiative exemplifies the benefits of having strong relationships with local communities and our law enforcement partners. By working together, we can help preserve our nation’s wildlife and wild places for future generations.”
