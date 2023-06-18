DARIEN — Several area justices recently participated in a course titled “Managing Cases Involving Commercial Drivers Licenses” at the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada.
Town justices David Overhoff and Randy Baker, of Dairen and Oakfield, respectively, completed the course. Retired Darien Town Justice Gary Graber participated as a faculty member.
Graber also received recognition for his more than 15 years as a NJC faculty member.
The course addressed the issues of what constitutes a Commercial Motor Vehicle; an analysis of the existing CDL Code of Federal Regulations; definitions such as “conviction”; disqualification sentencing parameters; and masking.
Course Objectives were:
n Describe what constitutes a commercial motor vehicle.
n Interpret the code of federal regulations (CFR) and how it interrelates with state law.
n Define “conviction” under federal law for purposes of sentencing.
n Summarize the judicial ethical rules that commercial driver’s license (CDL) cases
n Effectively communicate these laws and regulations to those appearing in their courts.
This course is fully funded through a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration