AUSTIN, Pa. — Investigation is continuing into the death of a former Silver Springs man whose body was discovered Saturday at a camping and music festival.
Shae Ebner, 28, of Rochester was found at Austin Dam Memorial Park, Pennsylvania state police said. They believe his death occurred between 3 and 8 a.m. that morning.
Ebner was a longtime drummer who performed with numerous area bands in the GLOW region and beyond. He had been performing with High Pines — a Talking Heads tribute band — at the “Rock of Ages” Austin Dam Show.
His body was discovered in the water and taken to the city of Erie for an autopsy, according to The Bradford Era newspaper. Troopers told the newspaper they were unsure of foul play but hadn’t ruled it out.
Ebner was a 2013 graduate of Letchworth Central School. He later studied at Keuka College and Finger Lakes Community College.
Austin Dam Memorial Park is located about 50 miles southeast of Olean.