NY Army Guard soldiers leaving for Kuwait

N.Y. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Harley Jelis Sgt. 1st Class Joann Duclose, a senior human resources sergeant from the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, flags in a UH-60 Black Hawk during night sling load training with aviators from 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, June 5, 2014, in Camp Buehring, Kuwait during the battalion’s 2014 deployment. Soldiers of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion will deploy to the Middle East again later in 2023.

ROCHESTER – New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas, following a farewell event on Sunday. The 400 soldiers will then deploy to Kuwait for about 10 months.

Among those deploying are 350 soldiers assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, which has elements in Rochester, Dunkirk, Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Long Island. The soldiers are trained to provide logistics and maintenance support to the helicopter units of an Army combat aviation brigade.

