BATAVIA — If you’ve got old and unneeded medicine, you probably know it’s best not to toss it in your garbage.
Or flush it down the toilet. Or let it sit around.
Area residents will again have a chance to dispose safely of unwanted medications, as area police agencies participate April 22 in the National Prescription Drug Take Back.
People can drop off their old and unneeded medicines at a variety of locaitons.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” city of Batavia officials said in a news release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
The Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As of Thursday, announced locations include:
n The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with United Memorial Medical Center, will be accepting prescription drugs and sharps in the Alva Place parking lot across the street from Batavia Showtime at the Genesee Country Mall.
n The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will accept prescription drugs only at the Pembroke Town Hall at 1145 Main Rd. in Corfu.
n The Le Roy Police Department will be accepting prescription drugs only at its headquarters at 3 W. Main St.
n The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office will be available at the Public Safety Building on 13925 State Route 31.
Deputies will be collecting unused medications, sharps, pet medications, and e-cigarette/vape devices.
Batteries must be removed from the latter.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription, city officials said.
The Batavia Police Department headquarters has a location for everyday collection of drugs at 10 W. Main St.
Containers are also located at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on Park Road in Batavia and at the Le Roy Police Department.
Sharps are accepted at United Memorial Medical Center at 127 North St. in Batavia.
