Students discuss tobacco dangers

From left: Reality Check Coordinator Brittany Bozzer joins students Abbigayle Leone and Prudence Favaloro of Batavia High School on the staircase at the New York State Capitol. Area high schoolers recently discussed the dangers of tobacco with lawmakers.

ALBANY — Student Reality Check members recently met with lawmakers and staff as part of Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.

The students discussed efforts to reduce New York tobacco use, along with smoking-related deaths and disease. They met with state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and staff members for state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay.

