ALBANY — Student Reality Check members recently met with lawmakers and staff as part of Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.
The students discussed efforts to reduce New York tobacco use, along with smoking-related deaths and disease. They met with state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and staff members for state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay.
Participating students included Samantha Werner, Addison Gay and Patrick Langdon of Warsaw High School; Trinnity Wheatle of Attica Middle School; and Prudence Favaloro and Abbigayle Leone of Batavia High School.
The students shared details of tobacco control progress and areas of continued need, noting more than 28,200 adult New Yorkers die annually from smoking.
They also stressed that funding for the state’s Tobacco Control Program is just 1.6% of the state’s annual tobacco revenue.
Despite the reduced cigarette smoking rate, 280,000 state residents currently less than 18 years old will ultimately die prematurely from smoking, according to Reality Check. They said vaping, or e-cigarette use, is still dangerously high.
Nearly 25% of high-school-age youth statewide vape or use e-cigarettes, the most used tobacco product among youth.
“Ninety percent of adult smokers begin the deadly addiction of smoking as teenagers or earlier,” said Reality Check Coordinator Brittany Bozzer of TF-GOW in a news release. “I’m proud of our youth for their efforts in encouraging their peers to be tobacco-free, standing up to the tobacco industry and its deceptive marketing, and educating elected leaders on the impacts of tobacco product use in their community.”
New York state passed several landmark tobacco control laws in 2020. They included ending the sale of flavored vape products — including menthol vapes — and the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies statewide; prohibiting tobacco coupons and other discounts; and restricting the exterior display of tobacco product ads near schools.
Over the past five years, tobacco control partners have assisted public, affordable and market-rate multi-unit property owners transition over 44,000 multi-unit housing units to be free of tobacco smoke for the health and safety of their residents.
Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free New York also assisted 163 medical health care organizations and 152 mental health care organizations to enact processes ensuring every patient is screened and treated for tobacco dependence during his or her appointment.
Flavored products, including menthol cigarettes, pose significant risk, according to Reality Check For decades, the tobacco industry has used menthol and other sweet, fruity and candy flavors in tobacco products to make them taste better and less harsh on the throat, making them more appealing to youth.
Tobacco companies also have heavily marketed menthol cigarettes to the African American and LGBTQ communities, making it more likely they will suffer from smoking-related diseases and death.
Reality Check New York empowers youth to become leaders in their community in exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry, the organization said.
Reality Check in this area is affiliated with Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, a program managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
