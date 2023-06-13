Patriotic journey
Local veteran encourages others to take Honor Flight
Vince DiSalvo served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. DiSalvo enlisted as a senior in high school.
When it comes to convincing other veterans, DiSalvo thinks that every veteran should sign up to take part in an Honor Flight, in which non-profit organizations take military veterans on trips to Washington, D.C., to view the memorials of their respective wars..
“It is important, because each one, of course, each veteran is going to have a different emotional connection to what happens because they’ve gone through different things,” said DiSalvo, who was a participant on Honor Flight 77, which took place May 13 and 14.
The trip provided a weekend of camaraderie, emotions and tears for the 60 veterans who took part. The 60 veterans visited the World War II, Korea, Lincoln, Vietnam, Air Force, Women’s Military, Marine Corps, and Navy memorials. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery, where they witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
At the Rochester airport on that Sunday morning, the veterans returned home from their Honor Flight to a warm welcome from friends and family who were holding signs and shedding tears.
“I fully believe that when we came back to Rochester, every one of those veterans experienced the same thing that I experienced and that was overwhelming. Like I have to say, overwhelming pride and gratitude to the people who took the time to come out and see us,” said DiSalvo.
DiSalvo grew up in Mount Morris and currently resides in East Avon with his wife Lore.
DiSalvo has known about Honor Flights for about four or five years and only just went on his trip.
“To tell the truth, my last time in Washington was on my senior trip in 1965. So, that was the last time I was in Washington, but it definitely meant more to me, to do it this time,” said DiSalvo. “As it turned out, all of the memorials, including the Lincoln Memorial, were very, very moving, very touching.”
“As you go through, there are very mixed emotions, each memorial triggered a different emotion,” said DiSalvo, who saw the name of a young man that was two years behind him in high school on one of the memorials.
“The people that showed up there and of course, my wife, she overdid it, she had all these banners and stuff and all of it — it’s very emotional for all the guys who went through all this. And for me, I could feel that my emotions were rising and falling when I walked into [the airport] at the beginning and then the people were all lined up and then it just, as you kept going, it just kept starting to well up then when I got down to where the finals location where all the people were, I couldn’t handle that anymore. I was a basket case and you got to be a better man than me to go through that and not cry,” said DiSalvo.
One of the memorials that moved him the most was the Korean War monument. DiSalvo said that he related more to the Korean War as both the Korean and Vietnam Wars were never declared wars.
“During the Vietnam era, many veterans, when they came back, they were spit upon. They were yelled at, horrible, horrible names. And these are men that just served for our country and to protect our rights and to serve us and for our freedoms, they need to be recognized often,” said Lore, Vince’s wife.
Lore said that she was emotional at the welcome home ceremony and spoke of how important recognition like this is for veterans and how they were so impressed by the Honor Flight trip and organization that they hope to volunteer and participate more in the future.
“You never know what’s gonna happen, but every veteran should experience that,” said Lore.
DiSalvo has worked at Wegmans for more than 24 years and for the last six has been working alongside his friend Art Hernandez. Hernandez is an army veteran and DiSalvo said that the pair became close rather quickly.
Hernandez and DiSalvo were able to sign up and go on the Honor Flight 77 together, accompanied by their guardians, Doug Oehlbeck and Rory Benkleman, respectively.
Benkleman is a veteran of the Air Force and Air National Guard, and recently retired from a long career alongside Olie Olson at the Genesee Valley BOCES metal trades department. Benkleman met the DiSalvos when working on the poppy project at the Livingston County Veterans monument. Benkleman told Disalvo that he may sign up for his own Honor Flight after having such a great experience assisting on flight 77.
To date, Honor Flight has flown 3,831 veterans. Their next mission is planned for around Father’s Day.
“That’s why I keep telling anybody I know that, to go do it,” said DiSalvo. “You gotta go do it. It’s a once in a lifetime experience. I know I’ll never experience anything like that again,” said DiSalvo.
For information on Honor Flight opportunities applications and additional information can be found at https://honorflightrochester.org/.