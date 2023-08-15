PIKE — Ava Morrissey, 8, and Sophie Klink, 10, both of North Java competed at the Wyoming County Fair Sunday morning in the English Walk/Trot Pleasure and Equitation contest.
Animal events are a popular part of Wyoming County Fair, with 4-H clubs having much involvement. The fair’s contests include everything from riding to animal showmanship and more.
Morrissey and Klink were among those showing their riding and horsemanship skills.
Morrissey won first place in both walk and trot with her horse Sultans Sunrise “Sunny.” While Klink took second place in both walk and trot with her horse Sugar.
Morrissey also won High Point, which is awarded to the person who accumulates the highest points in the classes within a division.