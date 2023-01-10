ALBION — An investigation into a rash of thefts throughout the village during the past month has led to the arrest of a village man.
Bryton M. Hitzges, 20, was arrested after village police conducted a search warrant at his residence Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ALBION — An investigation into a rash of thefts throughout the village during the past month has led to the arrest of a village man.
Bryton M. Hitzges, 20, was arrested after village police conducted a search warrant at his residence Wednesday.
The arrest came after a month-long investigation into burglaries involving houses, garages and sheds along with numerous larcenies from cars.
Police recovered more than 100 items of property reported stolen from victims in the village.
Hitzges, formerly of Grand Island, was charged with second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of petit larceny and one count of criminal mischief.
He was arraigned and released to appear in court at a later date.
Police are hoping anyone who may have been the victim of a recent theft contact officers at 589-5627 or by email at Contact@albionpolice.com.
Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force assisted durin the search warrant.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.