A city teenager was arrested Saturday and charged with firing a single gunshot after an altercation on Vine Street Friday afternoon, city police said.
Luke A. Rose, 19, was taken into custody at a residence in Le Roy and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.
Police were called to the area of 25 Vine St. just after 4 p.m. Friday for a report of possible shots being fired.
Investigators determined that someone had fired in the direction of a house where there was an altercation earlier between two groups.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and found video footage that allegedly revealed Rose fired a single shot towards the rear of 25 Vine St.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies, New York State Police and village of Le Roy officers, along with citizens, assisted in investigating and apprehending Rose.