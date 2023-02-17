MOUNT MORRIS — A total of 14 men make up the Mine Rescue Team at American Rock Salt. They are constantly training themselves for not only what’s expected of them but also for the unexpected.
“It is always the consistency of moving forward, always taking the next step of always consistency rising upwards to a challenge,” said trainer Kevin Niedermaier.
Niedermaier knows how to face challenges. For 25 years he was the first director of emergency management for Livingston County until retiring in 2021.
He says after getting a call from Joe Bucci Jr., environmental, health and safety manager for American Rock Salt, he joined the team.
The members of the mine rescue team are a mix of new and old members — some are older and some are younger.
Each member not only comes with a unique skill set but also a background that is different from the other members. Production Supervisor Justin Kaufman says team members work together with one goal in mind.
“We work in a low visibility environment and for whatever reason, due to a fire underground, we train for that and we will continue to develope that in our mine rescue train area,” said Kaufman.
To help enhance their training the team went to Ohio last year for a mine rescue team training. In Ohio they worked with other teams in different scenarios to develop skills that can be brought back and further developed in Livingston County.
“We are getting confined space training, hazmat training, firefighting training. It really is — I don’t want to say endless — but it really is a developing program, always constantly developing something new,” said Niedermaier.
Niedermaier says being 1,200 feet underground is a whole different world.
“It is different underground than it is on the surface, as far as what you can encounter,” said Niedermaier.
It is also very hard to see underground. The tunnels are dark and seem endless at times, with just a hint of light to catch the shadows as workers meander from one tunnel to the next.
There are also tunnels that are easy to get lost in. With salt walls and floors the traction can be tough at times and because of how the tunnels are made, Niedermaier said workers have to always be ready for the unexpected.
“It is a changing environment,” he said. “The mine constantly changes on a day-to-day basis because of the salt being removed. The mine is expanding in different directions all of the time and it is different underground than it is on the surface.
“So the mine rescue team has to be prepared to face those types of obstacles,” Niedermaier said. “The problem of it is we know the people, we know the environment, we know the machinery, okay you just never know what really is going to happen. So you kind of have to set yourself up for that consistency of being always being prepared,” said Niedermaier.
American Rock Salt was founded in 1997 and is the largest producing salt mine in the United States. It is required to have a mine rescue team. From training to handling real emergencies Bucci said with a salt mine, you never know what could happen.
“You can have the most diligent proactive team in the mine safety program in the business, but you always have to be ready for the unexpected. That is why it is so important to make sure that you have a mine safety rescue team that is properly trained and dedicated, which all of these guys are,” Bucci said.
From training to handling real emergencies, Bucci said he has confidence in the team. In 2020, they had to put their training to use, when a loader caught fire. A loader is a heavy equipment machine used in construction to move or load materials.
Thanks to their training and being able to work well together, Bucci said his team is prepared and ready to handle any emergency and because of that he says he is grateful.
“It is so comforting to know that we have a group of guys here that are as dedicated as they are and as skilled as they are, it really makes me sleep better at night knowing that these guys are ready to respond.
“I have total confidence in them,” Bucci said, “and if there was ever an issue underground I have 100% confidence in them.”