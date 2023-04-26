BATAVIA — A total of $279,000 in state funding will assist with restorations and renovations at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council building on Main Street.
The funding was announced Tuesday as part of $42 million for arts and cultural organizations statewide.
“We’re ecstatic,” said Executive Director Gregory Hallock. “The main thing for us is the elevator but there’s a whole bunch of things involved in that grant and we need to go through it all.”
The state funding was aimed at supporting arts and cultural organizations statewide through building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative work. The $42.3 million is record-level.
“Strengthening our creative sector increases tourism, boosts our economy, and enhances the rich heritage and cultural life of New York State,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a news release announcing the funding. “These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come.”
The GO ART! building was built in 1831 by Hezekiah Eldredge as the Bank of the Genesee. It’s described as the only remaining example in Genesee County of a business establishment of the early 19th century.
The Batavia Club — a private men’s social club — leased the building in 1886 and later bought it outright. It owned the building until 2000 and GO ART! took possession two years later.
The building now serves as GO ART!’s primary space for exhibits, meetings, workshops and small performances and lectures.
Besides the GO ART! funding, the state awarded $50,000 to the Arts Council for Wyoming County. The funding is slated for a film library and archival storage system, along with door accessibility improvements.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.