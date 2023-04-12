ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia A. James are pushing to see New York’s congressional maps redrawn again, this time by the body originally tasked with drawing them.
The Independent Redistricting Commission is in its final stages of redrawing the state Assembly maps, which were declared unconstitutional after the state Senate and federal congressional maps were tossed by courts in 2021.
In an amicus brief filed in state Supreme Court, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General James argued that the maps currently in place for New York’s congressional districts need to be redrawn by the IRC, which was created by state constitutional amendment in 2014.
The IRC was tasked with redrawing New York’s congressional, Assembly and state Senate districts in 2020, but was unable to agree on a map. The legislature and governor then passed their own maps that heavily favored Democrats.
That map, dubbed a “Hochulmander” by Republicans and tabloids, was thrown out by the highest court in the state, the Court of Appeals, and the task of redrawing a fair map was given to a court-appointed special master, Jonathan Cervas.
That map allowed Republicans to pick up four seats in the state’s congressional delegation in the 2022 midterm elections, helping to tip the balance to Republicans in the House of Representatives.
The IRC has already been tasked with redrawing the state’s Assembly district maps, which are still in draft form now pending a final review.
There are some significant changes proposed, similar to the original IRC maps put forward in 2021.
The legislatively drawn map that is still in use today for the Assembly largely protected incumbents and made minimal changes to the districts that were in place after 2014.
The current IRC proposal largely follows county lines when possible, minimizing instances in which a town at the edge of a county is in a different Assembly district than the rest of the county.
The IRC finished its comment period on April 1. That draft plan will be reworked in the coming months and released as a bill for the state legislature and Gov. Hochul to approve — the point at which the last IRC maps failed.
In their court filing, Hochul and James argued that the special master-drawn maps should be tossed out because they were not approved through the normal constitutional process for New York, which allows the legislature to draw its own maps after rejecting the IRC submissions, as was done in 2021.
“We are urging the court to support the Constitutionally-protected process in order to ensure accountability and fairness for New York voters,” the governor and attorney general said in a joint statement.
It’s unclear if the court would move to approve such a measure, but if so, the IRC would have to immediately begin work on redrawing congressional maps for the 2024 election, which has already started to see early campaign work nearly 17 months out.
New Yorkers would have to familiarize themselves both with their new Assembly and congressional district for the 2024 election, making it the second election in a row with new maps.
The idea spurred pointed criticism from the state’s GOP leadership.
“Democrats’ unconstitutional 2022 gerrymander was thrown out by three separate courts and Washington Democrats are now desperate to enact a new gerrymander in New York in time for the 2024 elections,” said state GOP Chair Ed Cox in a statement released Monday afternoon. “The Hoffman litigation is their attempt to get the New York judiciary to disregard the will of the voters of New York who first passed the constitutional amendment that created a new redistricting process and then defeated an attempt by Democrats in Albany to weaken those reforms.
“By caving to an unprecedented and ham-handed use of the Senate’s ‘advice and consent’ power and by signing on to this Amicus brief for a gubernatorial-appointed appellate court, Governor Hochul is abandoning any pretense of maintaining judicial independence and respecting our state’s constitution,” he continued.
Cox said James’ amicus brief is fueled by partisan politics and leading Hochul down the path of corrupting the Court of Appeals, while tarnishing its reputation.
