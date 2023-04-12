Hochul, James want new maps

New York Daily News/TNS Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in Times Square in March.

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia A. James are pushing to see New York’s congressional maps redrawn again, this time by the body originally tasked with drawing them.

The Independent Redistricting Commission is in its final stages of redrawing the state Assembly maps, which were declared unconstitutional after the state Senate and federal congressional maps were tossed by courts in 2021.

