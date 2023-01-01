Inflation-wary shoppers pull back

Shoppers walk through The Grove shopping mall during the holiday shopping season, three days before Christmas, on Dec. 22, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

The highest inflation in four decades is lashing consumers and pushing up prices for all of life’s necessities, not to mention the extras. Rising interest rates are pummeling the housing market, and war, extreme weather and extreme politics — not exactly the stuff of holiday spirit — are dimming the economic mood.

For the businesses that serve those skittish consumers, that means bracing for a slowdown next year that’s already threatening Wall Street jobs and inspiring warnings on earnings calls. The consumer pullback poses a particular existential threat for the retailers in the deepest financial trouble. More than $21 billion of bonds and loans tied to the industry trade at distressed levels, including debt for chain stores like Bed Bath & Beyond and Party City Holdco.

