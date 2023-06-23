ALBANY — The Assembly sent another slate of bills to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday, as the chamber’s post-session voting bloc came to an end.
The Assembly returned to the Capitol about a week after normal session ended to consider a number of bills the upper chamber had passed but the Assembly had not considered. The lower chamber moved quickly over the last two days to debate and vote.
One of the most consequential bills passed on Tuesday was a measure to shield abortion providers from legal repercussions for sending medication abortion pills into states that have banned abortion.
The Democrat-supported bill, which passed the Assembly largely along partisan lines on Tuesday, would bar New York’s courts and law enforcement from cooperating with any other state that attempts to prosecute, sue or otherwise penalize a New York provider who offers medication abortion to a patient via telemedicine.
The measure matches other similar bills being passed in other Democrat-led states, and could reduce the efficacy of abortion bans in other states.
The Assembly also passed a bill to ban dumping radioactive waste into the Hudson River as the state decommissions the Indian Point nuclear plant in Westchester County.
Another bill to guard New York homeowners from deed theft also passed in the lower chamber on Tuesday, and is headed to Gov. Hochul’s desk for final approval. Changing civil law to allow prosecutors to file documents that mark certain houses they suspect as having their deeds stolen, and allow people to pause evictions when they can show evidence of deed theft or fraud. Advocates for the bill, including Attorney General Letitia A. James, who drafted the bill in its original form, have said deed theft impacts older adults and people of color at outsized rates, and neighborhoods seeing gentrification are especially at risk.
“Victims of deed theft are often older adults and people of color who are asset rich but cash poor,” Ms. James said. “Homeownership is a stabilizing economic force for their families and loved ones, and deed theft robs them not just of their family home, but their most significant financial asset and the community they have known for their entire lives.”
The AG had introduced the bill, alongside Sen. Brian P. Kavanagh, D-Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Helene E. Weinstein, D-Brooklyn, with a second bill that would establish deed theft as a felony with a minimum prison term of three years and a max of 25 years.
On Wednesday, the Assembly also approved a bill that would outlaw any tournaments, derbies or competitions based on killing wildlife.
Any event where the animal must be killed for the competition is made illegal, and organizing or participating in such an event leaves a person subject to a fine of between $500 and $2,000, and all animal remains must be forfeited to the Department of Environmental Conservation. Competitions to hunt white-tailed deer, turkey or bears, which are already subject to hunting regulations, will still be permitted. Fishing competitions where the fish are released back to their habitats will also still be permitted.
The Assembly remained in session through Wednesday afternoon, and legislators are not expected to return for more votes until January.