Lawmakers target youth offenders

The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY — Representatives in Albany have joined in the call for New York to make changes to the 2017 law that increased the minimum age for a defendant to face criminal charges from 16 to 18.

Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, joined in a push with other members of the Assembly’s Republican minority last week, arguing that 16- and 17-year-olds have begun committing more crimes as a result. Assembly members Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, and Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia were also among those calling for an end to the ”Raise the Age” law that has been in place in New York since 2018.

