ALBANY — Representatives in Albany have joined in the call for New York to make changes to the 2017 law that increased the minimum age for a defendant to face criminal charges from 16 to 18.
Criminal cases with child defendants are almost always referred to family court, unless there is a specific reason found to prosecute that child as an adult. Under the “Raise the Age Act,” New York extended the definition of child defendant to include 16- and 17-year-olds, except in traffic law violations.
It created a new classification in the state court system, between juvenile offenders ages 13, 14 and 15, and adolescent offenders, ages 16 and 17.
Despite claims by New York legislators who supported Raise the Age, arguing that 18 is a standard age of criminal responsibility, many U.S. states have lower ages, ranging from 10 to 19 at the oldest. Assembly Republicans argued that setting the age at 18 in New York, referring serious crimes involving children to the youth part of the local supreme or county courts, has led to a lack of consequences for criminal cases.
Assembly Republicans are pushing for a bill that would require any violent felony with an adolescent defendant to remain in the youth part of the supreme or county court. Currently, cases can be referred to family court by a ruling of the judge unless the charge is a specific violent felony.
The Republican-led bill would also define circumstances to prevent a case being referred to family court, and amend rules that restrict access to certain documents regarding a youth defendant. It would also require that victims of crimes committed by a juvenile or adolescent offender be informed of the case’s outcome.
In cases referred to family court, outcomes typically include supervision, treatment or placement with a foster family. In cases referred to the youth part of a local supreme or county court, outcomes can be more severe, and criminal records can be permanent unless the court decides to grant the defendant Youth Offender status.
According to public data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, there were 923 adolescent offender arrests and 112 juvenile offender arrests made in 2019 outside New York City. Counting the city, the state saw 4,178 arrests of kids ages 13 to 17.
In 2020, outside NYC there were 99 juvenile arrests and 1,484 adolescent arrests. Counting the city, there were 5,642 youth arrests that year.
But in 2021, the last year with available data, numbers statewide were trending back down. Upstate saw 87 juvenile arrests and 1,335 adolescent arrests. Overall, the state saw 4,993 youth arrests in 2021.
The four-county GLOW region, however, saw the number of adolescent arrests increase overall, with each of the counties equal or higher in 2021 than they were in 2019.
The four-county GLOW region had a total of 52 adolescent arrests in the three-year period. The number of arrests increased from 14 in 2019, 17 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.
Genesee County had four adolescent arrests in 2019, three adolescent arrests in 2020, and six adolescent arrests in 2021. Livingston County saw five arrests in 2019, two in 2020, and seven in 2021. Orleans County had four arrests each in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Wyoming County saw a single arrest in 2019, eight in 2020 and four in 2021.
Assembly Republicans cited data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which found that in 2019, 112 16- and 17-year-olds were arrested on homicide charges, 80 were charged with sex offenses, 587 were arrested on firearms charges, 691 were arrested on robbery charges and 213 on burglary, with another 1,600 felony arrests and 20 on charges of making terroristic threats.
Assemblyman Gray said he believes these numbers demonstrate a need to tighten some of the rules in the original law.
“We see this issue in all of our communities where repeat 16- and 17-year-old offenders evade justice,” he said. “Not only are these individuals free from criminal court but their records are sealed from family court judges, meaning even on a repeat offense they are treated as a first-time offender. I am proud to support Leader Barclay’s legislation that will return law and order to our communities and bring back peace of mind to crime victims as their assailants will once again face criminal convictions for their actions.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.