ALBANY — The halls of the state Capitol filled again Tuesday for a post-session voting spree in the Assembly, where lawmakers worked to pass a number of bills that cleared the state Senate this year, but failed to make a vote in the lower house under the normal schedule.
Lawmakers left Albany just over a week ago with rumors swirling that they would be called back before the month ended. A long budget fight in the middle of the legislative session this year, and protracted debates in the final days of voting earlier in June had kept a number of bills off the Assembly floor.
On Tuesday, legislators passed a number of bills that will now head to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s desk for final approval, or her veto. Tuesday morning, the Assembly passed a bill that allows people convicted of crimes that have since been removed from the lawbooks to file for a motion to vacate their judgment, whether by plea or jury.
A bill that bans non-compete clauses in employment contracts cleared the Assembly Tuesday afternoon, as did another that would prohibit credit reporting agencies to collect medical debt or include it in a person’s credit report.
Legislators spent Tuesday afternoon and evening debating bills on everything from nuclear wastewater discharges into the Hudson River to banking law amendments prohibiting state investment in private prison systems.
Some of the bills that hung in the air after session ended on June 10 will not move forward. Speaker of the Assembly Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a post on Twitter that he would not bring a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation to a vote. The measure would have allowed the Seneca Nation to build another casino in Monroe County, and Mr. Heastie said concerns from Monroe County’s representatives in the Assembly kept him from moving the compact forward.
Votes on other bills are unscheduled but still awaited. Environmental measures like a bill that would hasten off-shore wind projects has faced opposition from Long Island and has an uncertain fate.
On Tuesday evening, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said that even with the extra voting time, this legislative session has been disappointing for him.
“It is glaringly obvious this legislative session has been mismanaged from day one, from a late state budget to session ending two weeks after it was scheduled to conclude,” he said in a statement. “This end of session has been a continued assault on local government, pro-criminal rights and a hightly partisan agenda.”
He said the late votes, not passed through the usual committee process in many cases and kept out of public view until the day they are to be voted on, is an affront to good government.
“I want those in my district to know I am listening to you and I am more motivated than ever to make sure you are heard by the entire Assembly,” Mr. Gray said.