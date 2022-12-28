ALBION – Assessing the aftermath.
That’s what Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke was doing Tuesday.
His conclusion?
“It wasn’t pleasant,” Bourke said.
An understatement after the Blizzard of 2022 blasted the southern part of Orleans County, creating two days of holiday havoc.
Preliminary numbers showed the Sheriff’s Department and volunteer firefighters responded to 20 motor vehicle accidents, 52 cars off the road, 39 trees down across roads and power lines and 34 rescues.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and Orleans did not have a single death attributed to the storm.
Bourke said preparations in the days before the storm made things much easier, despite the blizzard coming during Christmas weekend, when many staff were scheduled to be off.
“We saw this coming so we did all we could to load the schedule with extra staff,” he said. “We knew the call numbers would be way up, at 10 times more than normal and we knew we would need the extra staff.”
They came through, with some staff working for days at the dispatch center and Orleans County Jail.
Bourke said at one point he had 13 patrol cars on the road, when a normal shift would have four.
The priority, he said, was to save people.
That, they did, putting their lives at risk to do so. In one case, deputies and volunteers were able to rescue a man stuck in his truck for 15 hours on Salt Works Road near the Genesee County line.
“It was a brutal storm and the conditions in the south end were terrible,” he said. “We couldn’t get from one stranded car to the next. It took forever. We were trying to get people out and to warming centers. We rescued people from all over, including Canada and New Jersey.
“You’re out there and you feel the need to get to them and save lives. It was a life-or-death situation.”
Some Orleans volunteers and first-responders were also sent into northern Genesee County, which bore the brunt of the blizzard.
Albion Police Department sent its Mine Resistant Ambush Protected armored vehicle into Genesee to rescue popele stranded in Elba and take them to a warming center. The vehicle also was used to help rescue 20 others in Oakfield and more stranded travelers in Shelby.
New York State police also were kept busy through the storm, at one point dealing with at least seven cars off the road or involved in crashes on a small stretch of Route 31A and Mathes Road in Barre.
Troopers did not yet have totals but the number of calls for service skyrocketed Friday through Sunday.
The blizzard, Bourke said, was “the perfect storm,” coming on a holiday weekend. Officials will not spend time to assess what went well and what didn’t during the storm and make better preparations for the next time.
And while Bourke had much praised for his staff, county residents should be thankful for their volunteers.
“I can’t give them all enough credit,” he said. “You can’t say enough about our volunteer fire services in this county. I don’t know where we’d be without them.”