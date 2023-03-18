BATAVIA — Industrial chemicals. High-flammability crude oil. Gunpowder.
The cargos aren’t necessarily unusual on the freight trains that pass daily through the GLOW region. Most of the trips are entirely non-eventful.
But rare as accidents may be, things can go really wrong in a major derailment. The fiery wreck Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, involved more than 100,000 gallons of carcinogenic vinyl chloride, which burned and spilled into nearby waterways.
Besides reminding residents of the similar 1970 Le Roy derailment that contaminated a site near Gulf Road for decades, the images and ongoing news coverage from Ohio rekindled a question for area residents: What if it happens here?
It’s a scenario for which emergency services and first responder personnel try to prepare.
FREIGHT ROUTES
Two major railroad routes pass through the GLOW region.
The CSX mainline is part of a route stretching from Chicago to Albany, before branching east to Boston and south to New York City. It sees multiple, high-speed trains daily through Corfu, Batavia, Bergen and beyond.
In the meantime, Norfolk Southern — notorious for the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment — operates its Southern Tier Route from Buffalo to Binghamton, with access to New York City and Massachusetts.
The Southern Tier Route isn’t nearly as busy as the CSX mainline, but passes through Darien, Attica, Silver Springs and Castile before crossing over the Genesee River at Letchworth State Park. It experienced two destructive derailments over the past five years in Attica and Hunt, and also host trains from Canadian Pacific, another major railroad.
Neither CSX or Norfolk Southern directly answered an emailed question from The Daily News about how many trains use their routes in a day or week, or what they typically carry.
But oil trains carrying volatile crude oil have been observed passing over the CSX tracks in Genesee County.
Officials from CSX cited security reasons in keeping their answers vague. They referred the question to www.csx.com for a general description of what its trains carry in New York.
The majority of CSX traffic shipped in New York — a total of 48 percent by volume — is intermodal, or shipping containers hauled on specialized freight cars, according to the website. Another 31 percent of its traffic is chemicals, followed by paper and forest products at 6 percent; automotive and minerals at 5 percent each; metals and equipment at 4 percent; and agriculture and food at 1 percent.
Its operations are often in conjunction with numerous, more-localized railroad lines.
“The transportation of all of our freight, including hazardous materials, is done in accordance with strict federal regulations and it is important that we are able to operate safely in order to carry out our common carrier obligations,” CSX said in its written response. ”CSX complies with federal law concerning rail security and emergency preparedness, working with local emergency planning committees, county and state emergency management agencies to ensure they have a comprehensive list of hazardous commodities transported in their communities so that first responders are prepared in the extremely rare case that a release should occur.”
A Norfolk Southern report from 2010 said freight loads on the Southern Tier Route included food and industrial products, finished vehicles, construction materials, iron, steel, soybeans and sweeteners.
“Incidents involving hazardous material spills are extremely rare, but we are prepared for them,” Norfolk Southern said in its own statement. “Norfolk Southern has a team of regional hazardous material professionals and are backed up by specialized contractors that respond immediately to any incident. This is in addition to the annual training we conduct with first responders across our network, offered free of charge.”
ADVANCE PLANNING
It’s impossible to predict when an accident will occur and what it will involve.
Railroads are statistically the safest mode of cargo transportation over land and major derailments are rare — the issue being the sheer quantities of hazardous materials involved if something goes well and truly wrong.
Oil trains tend to be among the bigger worries for officials such as Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Wyoming County Emergency Services Director Brian Meyers. The trains carry large quantities of highly-flammable crude oil for processing at refineries.
The CSX line generally sees more of such traffic.
“Crude oil transportation within rail cars is a major concern for the fire service with the difficulty in extinguishing those fires,” Meyers said. “As we do have rail lines that run through our larger villages, any derailment there brings additional concerns. The derailment in Attica (in 2018) could have been worse had the train derailed a few hundred feet to a mile before it did. As that line runs directly behind the high school and correctional facilities, access would have been more difficult and there would have been an increased potential for sheltering or evacuating those within the buildings, as well as other residents in the area.”
Genesee and Wyoming counties have comprehensive emergency plans in place for any number of major emergencies. First responders likewise practice regularly for different scenarios.
Every county statewide has what’s known as Geographic Response Plans if oil trains pass through them, Yaeger said. The plans can be used for any kind of material or incident occurring on a rail line.
“Basically it’s for the first responders to locate waterways,” he said. “So if there’s a spill, (the plan determines) what waterways we need to boom and dike too keep it from migrating downstream or to other waterways.”
The plans also identify critical infrastructure and boundaries which can be used as buffers, he said. Genesee County likewise has software — based on the materials or chemicals involved — which can determine the evacuation distances if needed.
“We use that to work with law enforcement, other fire department officials, and the media to pass that information along to the folks that need to be evacuated,” Yaeger said. “Again, it depends on the chemical, the atmospheric conditions of the day, the wind direction. Obviously our fear is anytime it’s a derailment, a spill and a release of a hazardous material near populated areas.”
It’s generally not known what’s traveling through the county at any given time, he said, but Emergency Management officials have software on their equipment and cellphones allowing them to identify train cars during emergencies and get a real-time description of what they’re hauling.
First responders can also work with the railroads themselves for training. “We’ve had members of our team travel across New York state and out west,” Yaeger said. “I’ve been to the CSX training program in Atlanta, Ga., a few years ago. We’ve had our HAZMAT technicians not only participate in state-level training for hazardous materials on rail, but federal classes in Colorado that deal with railroad incidents — any incidents involving rail cars.” The training is very specialized, he said. About six member have been trained so far, with others attending.
And if an emergency occurs? Local fire departments and rescue squads would respond. The county’s Emergency Services is notified of anything involving railroad traffic and they’re able to contact responders from neighboring counties if needed.
The state and federal governments also have resources available — the response can be scaled up or down if needed.
New York state has purchased and pre-positioned 275-gallon totes of firefighting foam concentrate for railroad or any other incidents involving flammable materials. Two each are located in Buffalo and Rochester, while Genesee County itself has a supply, and can reach out to Orleans and Monroe counties if even more is needed.
“I would say 10 to 15 years ago there was very little foam concentrate in the region,” Yaeger said. “It’s probably quadrupled now, the amount of foam that’s available for those types of fires.
“Anything involving a rail car would necessitate a large amount of water and a large amount of foam to extinguish,” he continued. “It’s good these resources are available in the region that were not there years ago.”
The outlook is similar in Wyoming County, which has its own emergency and HAZMAT planning.
Any derailment such as the East alestine, Ohio, wreck would bring numerous responders at the local, county, state and federal levels, Meyers said. Parts of other emergency plans could be included depending on the situation involved.
Systems such as the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency would spread the word quickly if an evacuation was needed.
“As far as response, the local fire department and law enforcement would be dispatched immediately,” Meyers said. “Depending on what is found upon arrival, additional resources would be called in. That could be mutual aid fire companies, ambulances if there were numerous injuries, the HAZMAT team, utilities, and other local, state and federal agencies depending on the nature of the particular incident.”
Fire departments conduct training throughout the year and those with an active railroad line should focus on aspects required in a potential response, he said.
RELATIVE RISKS
The dangers might be described as relative in the end.
Trains often carry hazardous materials but so do trucks and tractor-trailers on area highways. First responders plan for all of them.
Officials at Norfolk Southern and CSX likewise emphasized the railroads’ commitment to safety and adherence to strict regulations — all intended to minimize the chances accidents.
Derailments are always a worry — as is any other kind of accident — and emergency officials strive to be ready.
“Is there a concern for train derailment in the county?” Meyers said. “Absolutely, and we have seen a few over the last decade. Fortunately for us, there is less hazardous materials travelling through the county than other areas of western New York.
“I personally would be more concerned about the contents of tractor-trailers travelling through the county than I would a train car,” he continued. “However, we do continue to train and prepare for any type of emergency, and do routinely use tools to identify train contents that can be plugged into scenarios incorporating weather factors to determine evacuations or other environmental concerns.”
There’s always room for improvement, whether trains or trucks are involved, Meyers said. Access to information is key and several members of Wyoming County’s HAZMAT team attended a session with a railroad last year for an overview of an incident, a response and the lessons learned.
As always, it’s matter of alertness, training and care.
“We know it’s a risk,” Yaeger said. “It’s an identified hazard in the community and we want to be prepared for the best we can.”