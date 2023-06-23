ATTICA — The clock in downtown Attica, put in diagonally across from Hans Moeller Jewelers, has been a “feather in the cap” for the village, says a Lions Club member.
“We posted it on Facebook and have had pretty much all positive reviews,” said Lions Club board member Luke Harding. “We had few negative people because it took a few days to get the right time on the clock, since it runs off satellites, but other than that, everyone agrees it’s a beautiful addition to downtown Attica and a great way to honor two of Attica’s great people, Hans and Rosemary Moeller.”
The village assisted the Attica Lions Club in the installation of the clock, so there was no cost to put it in place. David Ciurzynski from Ciurzynski Consulting, LLC also helped on the design of the concrete foundation, Harding said.
“The cost of the clock was around $14,000 and the majority of that was contributed from memorials given to the Attica Lions Club in memory of Hans and Rosemary,” he said.
Hans and Rosemary Moeller came to America after losing everything in Germany during World War II. Eventually, they opened Hans Moeller Jewelers. They started a family and raised their children while their business and circle of friends continued to grow and prosper. The Moellers were married 70 years by the time Hans died in October 2020 at the age of 93. Rosemary passed away in December 2021 at age 94. Bill Hardie now owns the business.
The clock was installed at the beginning of the month.
“It’s large and makes a statement in our quaint downtown atmosphere. In addition, it lights up beautifully during the night,” Harding said. “I do not believe any other clubs have done this aside from the Attica Lions Club. It is certainly the first one we have put up for the Attica Lion’s Club. Most of our projects are done at the Attica Park. Constructing pavilions and the walking path are two of the many other large projects we have done.”