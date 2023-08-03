A lemonade donation
ATTICA — Mia Luna O’Connor’s summer bucket list includes endeavors like volunteering and giving back to the community.
When Mia and her mother, Mandy Kaiser, of Attica, passed by a homemade lemonade stand with a “for sale” sign on it, Mia knew she had to have it. After some negotiating and $50 later, Mia was the proud owner of her very own lemonade stand.
The only question her mom asked was, “What will you do with your proceeds?”
Attica Days, held last month in Attica, welcomes vendors of all kinds. For Mia, this seemed like the perfect festival for her to kick-off her lemonade sales.
With the help of her father and her grandfather who helped set up her lemonade stand, Mia quickly decided she wanted to participate in Attica Days and donate any proceeds she earned to the Gateway Home in Attica — which serves as a comfort care home for individuals deemed to be in their last stages of life.
Mia has had a soft spot for the Gateway Home ever since played chocolate bingo there last summer. She also wants to volunteer at the Gateway Home.
With some help with baking from her mother, Mia served lemonade at her stand with single serve and six packs of cupcakes including lemon, chocolate and white cupcakes — all with butter cream frosting. She added an “all things lemon basket to her sale.”
This was her first lemonade stand. She named it Luna’s Lemonade Stand, which is her middle name and she is often referred to by Luna.
“A few weeks prior to Attica Days she did a little trial run during the Attica Community Garage sale at our house to get a little jump start on her Gateway donation,” Mandy said. “In just the few hours she was sold out that weekend. She was able to quickly raise $200.”
With such a successful first year at Attica Days, Mia and the community are hoping to have Luna’s Lemonade Stand back for a second year at the festival next year.
“She is already talking about her lemonade sale ideas,” Mandy said. “Though she is open to ideas on where she wants to donate her proceeds, she still loves the idea of donating to the Gateway Home.”
Mandy is proud of Mia and her generosity.
“She really is the kindest child you would ever meet … the best way to describe Mia is her old soul,” Mandy said. “This kid lives for anything ‘vintage.’ She is truly one of a kind.”
Mia is an athlete who plays soccer, softball, basketball, dance and gymnastics. She loves art and enjoys baking.
When Mia started her quest to raise money to help the Gateway Home, she set a goal of $300. When she quickly raised $200 ahead of the festival during a garage sale, Mia set a new goal to reach $596 the morning of Attica Days.
“I wish I would have gotten video of when we counted the grand total at the end of the night, her look of shock was priceless,” Mandy said. “When we went to present the check to the Gateway Home is when they had a surprise for Mia that a very kind anonymous donor wanted to match.”
The anonymous donor did not know the total amount Mia had raised yet.
“This was actually before anyone had known the total she raised, including the Gateway Home,” Mandy said. “We joked they might want to reconsider because who would have thought this little girl would have raised more than $1,000. It took Mia a bit to realize what it meant for an anonymous donor to match her donation, but once she did she was blown away.”
Mia raised $1,413 for the Gateway Home with proceeds from her lemonade stand during Attica Days. An anonymous donor matched the amount she raised for a total of $2,826 that was donated to Gateway Home.
Though Mia had a successful lemonade sale, she still has volunteering this summer on her bucket list. If you’re in need of a few hours of volunteering for Mia — contact Mandy at (585) 356-5257 or kaiser.mandy@yahoo.com.