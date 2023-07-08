ATTICA — President Christopher Day of the Attica Board of Education, is the 2023 recipient of the New York State Association of School Business Officials’ Outstanding School Board Member of the Year Award.
The award is given annually to a school board member “who has demonstrated support and appreciation for the role of the school business official and their contributions to a well run school district.”
Day, who’s served on Attica’s board of education for the past eight years, the last two as president, was nominated for the award by Meaghan Matuszak, Attica’s Business Administrator.
In her letter of nomination, Matuszak noted Day had been instrumental in helping the district launch its agriculture, universal pre-kindergarten and farm-to-school programs and also played a key role in securing grant funding opportunities “that have proven to be beneficial to the growth and success of our students.”
“The depth of his leadership and service to the Attica Central School District is nothing less than extraordinary,” wrote Matuszak. “His outstanding leadership qualities, demonstrated through his contributions to the Board of Education and various committees he serves on throughout our district, have distinguished him among his peers.”
Day’s award came with a $1,000 donation, which the district will award as a scholarship to a graduating senior of Day’s choosing next year.
Day accepted his award at the association’s summer conference in Saratoga Springs in July and thanked Matuszak for her dedication and service to Attica Central Schools.
“I’ve had the privilege and the honor to work alongside Mrs. Matuszak now for seven years and actually, in 2015, I had the honor of sitting on the hiring committee at the time for her position,” Day said. “As I look back and reflect on that, I wouldn’t want it any other way. We certainly have faced and overcome many challenges over the last seven years but your professionalism and dedication to our district have been inspiring to me and many.”
Day also thanked his wife, Kate, and children, Addison and Tanner, for their “patience and sacrifice” as he navigated his board of education responsibilities over the past several years.
“They’re certainly not taken lightly,” Day said. “My role as a Board of Education member and now the president certainly takes me away from home and family time for countless hours — so to my wife and my children, thank you.”