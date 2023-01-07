Attorney suspended for misconduct

Housh

WARSAW — The trial of a Batavia man accused of burglarizing four houses in Covington is now postponed after his attorney was suspended from practicing law.

The Appellate Division, Fourth Department on Dec. 23 suspended Frank T. Housh of Buffalo for three years for various charges of misconduct involving civil cases, including mishandling of client money.

