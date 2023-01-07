WARSAW — The trial of a Batavia man accused of burglarizing four houses in Covington is now postponed after his attorney was suspended from practicing law.
The Appellate Division, Fourth Department on Dec. 23 suspended Frank T. Housh of Buffalo for three years for various charges of misconduct involving civil cases, including mishandling of client money.
Housh, who also has an office in Rochester, was representing Antwan Odom, 22, in Wyoming County Court.
Odom was scheduled to face trial Jan. 30 but that has been postponed as Odom will need a new attorney.
Housh represented Odom in a high-profile case in Batavia.
Odom was accused of stabbing Batavia High School football star Ray Leach after the two had a fight on Aug. 4, 2018.
Both had been friends and played on the football team, where Leach was a record-setting running back.
Odom was charged with first-degree assault and faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Housh took the case to trial and a jury found Odom not guilty of the stabbing, which Housh argued was self defense.
Odom now faces up to 15 years in prison for the burglaries, if convicted.
Housh has represented other clients in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties in both civil and criminal matters.
Anyone who has retained Housh will now have to seek new representation.
The Fourth Department issued a seven-page ruling against Housh after reviewing findings from a grievance committee investigation.
The investigation revealed Housh neglected clients, failed to keep clients reasonably informed, misappropriated client money, engaged “in conduct involving dishonesty or deceit,” and failed to cooperate during the investigation.
The court found that Housh failed to put client money into an attorney trust account and instead deposited it into his law firms’ account and used some of it for “personal use.”
The court also found that Housh “often became evasive when questioned ...which in our view demonstrates a lack of remorse or inability to acknowledge the extent of his wrongdoing.”
Housh submitted numerous letters of support from people “attesting to (his) commitment to the practice of law and his good standing in the community.” He also told the court that his “misconduct occurred while he was suffering from mental health issues.”
The court said it took that into consideration and commended Housh for seeking treatment but “we agree that the (Housh) failed to establish that the misconduct at issues was caused my mental health issues.”
The grievance committee investigator found that Housh did not act with “venal intent,” meaning his actions were not done on purpose, or criminal in nature.
The Fourth Department, however, dismissed that finding, saying the record clearly established that Housh “engaged in an extensive course of misconduct that resulted in harm or prejudice to several clients and that was, at times, deceitful and knowingly in favorof respondent’s personal interests at the expense of the interests of his clients and his professional obligations as a lawyer.”
