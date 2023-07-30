BATAVIA - Two Auburn Doubledays pitchers kept Batavia hitless over the final seven innings of the New York Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League West Division semi-final and rallied the Doubledays from an early two-run deficit to upset the Muckdogs 4-2 at Dwyer Stadium on Sunday.
Fourth-seeded Auburn will face Elmira on Monday in the West Division championship. Elmira, runners-up in the West, shutout third-seed Jamestown 7-0 in the other semifinal on Sunday.
Batavia led 2-0 after the second inning, but then the bats went silent and Auburn scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings for the victory.
Sam Hough started on the mound for the Doubledays, allowing just two hits in seven innings. He also walked two and struck out two in getting the win. Simon Aloku came on in relief, allowing no hits while walking two and hitting a batter for the final two innings. Aloku recorded the save.
Batavia managed to get the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth with a walk and a hit batter, but a strikeout and and flyout ended the threat.
Auburn took the lead for good in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs on just one hit.
Kevin Dolan drew a leadoff walk and, after an Emil Sander strikeout, Michael Dooley walked, which brought an end to the night of Muckdogs starting pitcher Ryan Kinney as Isidro Jimenez came on in relief.
Auburn’s Hazel Martinez lined out to the shortstop for out number two. A single by Bobby Stang followed, plating Dolan and giving the Doubledays the lead. AJ Wenrich was then hit by Jimenez, who followed that with a walk to Garret Prosper, which brought home Wooley.
Carson Gross flied out to right field to end the inning, with the Doubledays leaving the bases loaded.
Batavia opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, turning two hits and two Auburn errors into two runs.
With one out, Kyle Herrington reached on an error by the first baseman that allowed him to advance to second base. Matt DeStefano followed with a double to right field that plated Herrington with the game’s first run.
Trey Bacon followed DeStefano with a single to the shortstop. The next batter, Chad Falcon reached first on another error by Auburn first baseman Hal Walker Jr., which allowed DeStefano to score.
Auburn evened the score in the sixth on a two-run double to right field by Gross, which plated Bobby Stang, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and Wenrich, who had singled.
Batavia starter Ryan Kinney had allowed just three hits through five innings before the Doubledays ralled in the sixth and seventh. Kinney finished with 6.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs while striking out four as the losing pitcher. He also walked three. Garrett Beaver, who came on in relief of Jimenez, in the seventh, pitched the final 2.1 innings for Batavia, striking out two and allowing two hits.
For Auburn offensively, Stang, Wenrih and Dolan each had two hits. The Doubledays also turned two double plays.
Auburn left 10 runners on base; the Muckdogs stranded eight.