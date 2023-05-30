Federal investigators were expected to be on scene by Monday as the piecing together of the fatal plane crash in Orleans County that killed two men continued.
The NTSB said Monday that an investigator was responding to the scene of a Wittman W-5 Buttercup crash. The crash happened Sunday in the late afternoon near Yates-Carlton Townline Road near the Yates-Carlton boundary.
“The investigator will document the accident site, airplane and gather witness statements, if there are witnesses, and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight. The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data and preserve any communications with air traffic control facilities,” NTSB Media Relations Peter C. Knudson told The Daily News. “A preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in two or three weeks. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months.”
Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said Sunday that the pilot took off from Gaines Valley Aviation Airport in Albion. He said he wasn’t sure how long the small plane was in the air before the crash.
“We’re continuing to investigate and interview any witnesses. We’re trying to determine the cause of this crash,” Bourke said. “It is apparent that a catastrophic mechanical failure happened with this aircraft.”
The county Sheriff’s Office secured the scene Sunday night into Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asked the Sheriff’s Office to continue to secure it for the National Transportation Safety Board .
“They’re going to try to piece together the chain of events that occurred,” he said. “Also, the state DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) is on the scene and the spill team. There was some fuel spillage at the crash site. That is contained and that is under control. We are removing bodies from the wreckage. They will be transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation and examination. It is our belief that he (the pilot) was giving rides today in this aircraft off and on throughout the day.”
Bourke said late Sunday night that authorities were still trying to contact the families of the two men killed.
“Some family is on scene, but they’re asking that we give them some time to make additional notifications,” he said.
Bourke said the 911 Center got multiple calls at 5:42 p.m. Sunday of a plane down in the area of Yates-Carlton Townline Road and Platten Road near the boundary of Carlton and Yates. Carlton and Lyndonville firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched.
“Upon arrival, they discovered the fuselage of a plane behind a residence on Townline Road, on the west side of the road. In the fuselage, we discovered two occupants of the aircraft that were deceased,” he said. “On the east side of the road, there was some parts of the plane. They appear to be wings. The wings came off. The plane continued west, I’m going to estimate 1,500 yards more away from where the wings dropped.”
The sheriff said the plane crashed in a cow pasture that included grass and clover. The pilot and passenger were in the plane. The FAA had just arrived at the scene, Bourke said at a little after 10 p.m. Sunday. An NTSB investigator was scheduled to arrive Monday.
The sheriff said the wings landed in an orchard on the east side of Townline Road.
“The plane fuselage continued traveling west and crashed in a field behind a residence on Townline Road,” he said.
Lyndonville firefighters and Orleans County Emergency Management were assisting on scene, Bourke said, along with the New York State Police.
“I don’t think there’s any environmental (concern). It was a small aircraft. It was experimental, homemade, so the fuel tank is relatively small. The gasoline at the crash site is a relatively small amount of fuel,” he said.