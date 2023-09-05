BATAVIA — The Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke has a 26-flag Avenue of Flags lining the road going into the cemetery.
The avenue may be extended, Genesee County Veterans Service Agency Director and Cemetery Memorial Council President William Joyce told the Human Services Committee Tuesday.
“I’ve received so many positive comments that, when the avenue goes up, what a (great) entrance it is for the families to come in for the last rites for the veterans,” he said.
The cemetery continues to take shape with Phase 1-B, which includes building a columbarium for above-ground burials.
“Once Phase 1-B is turned over to the National Cemetery, we have plans of extending the avenue around the peanut-shaped driveway,” he said. “I came up with this wild idea — why don’t we just do it along where the families pull in for their time? I’ve got estimates ... I’m going to bring it up with council tomorrow (Wednesday).”
Joyce said the extension of the Avenue of Flags would be the reason for the Memorial Council’s next fundraiser, to raise money for the cost of more flagpoles and flags.
“The first set of flagpoles were donated for the 26 poles in there now. All those flags are from the families that turn their return flags over to the council for display on the avenue,” he said. “There’s no cost to the National Cemetery or the Memorial Council for flags or repair of the flags.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein asked, “Given that this is a federal cemetery, do you have to go through a planning process with them for the Avenue of Flags?” Joyce said the cemetery doesn’t have to do so.
“Being the council, we support the cemetery administration. I got quotes from the contractor,” he said. “As long as the NCA (National Cemetery Administration) approves the Avenue of Flags ...”
Stein asked Joyce if he anticipates the rate of burials at the cemetery of four to six per day continuing.
“It’s hard to tell. I know they’ve had a lot of disinterments from private cemeteries to there,” he said. “One section, Section 2 ... there’s several of them in there now.”
A lot of people don’t know the Western New York National Cemetery is open, Joyce said. He said he has to tell them it’s been open since 2020.
“I’ve arranged for 63 burials there myself,” he said.
Stein asked whether the community has responded to the availability of pre-need applications for determination of eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery. The Veterans Service Agency Director said it has. The form is for a veteran and surviving spouse.
“If they can’t come to the office, if they have email access, I’ll send them the pre-need application on email, tell them to download it, sign it and send it back to me and I’ll send it forward,” Joyce said. “It gives them piece of mind, knowing that things are taken (care of).”
The cemetery held its first veteran burial almost 3 years ago, on Oct. 18, 2020. The first section for in-ground burials of cremains, Section 10, is at its capacity, and they are now conducting in-ground cremains burials in Section 9. There had been 1,319 interments as of the date Joyce wrote his report.
“There are over 1,400 now. Hopefully, the columbarium will be opened up by the fall of 2023, in November,” Joyce said.
In the phase after that, a permanent guard house for the Honor Guard will hopefully be included.
“Right now, they’re in the temporary trailers,” he said. “They do a phenomenal job and it’s all volunteers. You don’t have to be a veteran to be a member of the Honor Guard. If you want to serve, you just have to get a uniform and go.”