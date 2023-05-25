Avenue of Flags returns in Corfu

CORFU — Twenty-six flags again adorn the road leading into the Western New York National Cemetery, where there will be a ceremony Sunday as part of Memorial Day weekend.
“It was the volunteers from the Memorial Council that did it. We support the cemetery.” said Veterans Service Agency Director William Joyce.
Joyce said 26 poles with sockets were put in during the first phase of construction of the cemetery.
“Eventually, when the construction is finishing Phase 2, we’d like to continue the Avenue of Flags. The flags are at no cost because they’re donated by the families. The Western New York National Cemtery Memorial Council is formed to support the cemetery. We would have to contract with a contractor to put the sockets in. He would have to put PVC pipe within concrete and an then an aluminum pole goes into the PVC pipe.”
The Council would be interested in extending the Avenue of Flags, but can’t right now because of Phase 2 construction at the cemetery, which includes the columbarium, he said.
“Our last Memorial Council meeting, we asked the director if he would have a forecasted time when we could do that and he didn’t have one because they’re still in Phase 2 of construction,” he said. “We don’t know when that will be turned over to the VA.”
“I believe it was two teams that put the flags and poles in. There should be a minimum of four. Team one went out and they replaced 11 flags since May 13,’ Joyce said. “They’ll be taken off to be repaired. Once they can’t be repaired anymore, they’ll be retired.”